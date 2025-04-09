It's NFL draft season, which means fans across the country want one thing and one thing only: mock drafts.

Well, two things: quarterbacks and mock drafts. Quarterbacks who will save their franchise, and mock drafts to tell them which one they're going to get.

Today, I have a little of both. I projected a landing spot -- team, round and pick -- for just about every draftable quarterback in this 2025 class, from No. 1 overall down to late Day 3. I even threw in a few interesting undrafted free agents at the end for good measure. In all, I found fits for 12 passers, including nine draft picks.

These fits are at the intersection of a rather complex Venn diagram. To find each quarterback's forever home, I considered where he is expected to go in the draft, what schemes and systems work best for each passer, which teams have urgent or long-term developmental timelines and who has visited whom -- and then sprinkled some draft scuttlebutt over the top. (I also included each passer's Scouts Inc. ranking and 2024 stats.) Save for the first overall pick, I likely won't get a single pairing right -- the draft is chaos! -- but it's worth investigating how each team could approach their QB needs, and how different prospects can fit into that construction.

Here are my predicted landing spots for the entire NFL draft's worth of quarterbacks. For more on the class, check out the "SportsCenter Special" on the top passers on Wednesday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Round 1, No. 1: Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, Miami

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 219 | Scouts Inc. ranking: QB1

2024 stats: 67.2% completion rate, 4,313 yards, 39 TDs, 7 INTs (4 rushing TDs)

Ward is a good fit for the Titans in the sense that he's clearly the lone quarterback in this class worth an early first-round pick, and the Titans are the lucky team with that first overall selection. Ward oozes talent. He has a live arm that accesses all three levels of the field with easy velocity, and there is little to no accuracy drain when he unlocks difficult throws far down the field or deep into the far sideline. Ward has a whippy, nearly sidearm release that allows him to drive tight throws between defenders, but his best balls are the touch passes that drop perfectly between layers of zone coverage.