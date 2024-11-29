Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season has flown by; Saturday marks the final full regular-season slate. Conference championships, bowl season and the College Football Playoff await, but the college careers of some NFL draft prospects will be over by next week. So now seems like an appropriate time to unveil a fresh set of player rankings for this 2025 draft class.

Remember, a lot can change. Even once we crown a national champion, there are still pre-draft events, the combine, pro days and more in the lead-up to the draft, which begins roughly five months from now on April 24. There are also cases where players missed a significant portion of the season because of an injury, creating a lot of unknowns.

But with that disclaimer out of the way, here is my updated ranking of the top 25 players in the 2025 class. (Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

