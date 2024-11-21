Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football regular season is winding down and getting revved up for the new 12-team College Football Playoff, just as the NFL season's playoff field is taking shape. It makes for a perfect time to peek ahead to the 2025 NFL draft and make some first-round predictions with a fully updated mock draft of the opening 32 picks.

A lot will change before April 24, when the draft rolls into Green Bay, Wisconsin. Besides the expanded college postseason seeing risers and fallers, there will be players on draft boards who will return to school. Pre-draft events will further alter boards, and the needs of NFL team will change due to free agency and salary cap situations. In short, this is a projection based on what we currently know.

Our draft order is based on the current standings and reflects where all 32 teams would slot if the season ended today. And since no first-round picks have been traded yet, every team is set to enter the draft with its own Day 1 selection. But we like trades in mock drafts, so I pieced together one of my own to get things going.

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2025, starting with a trade to set up the top of the board. (Note: Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

