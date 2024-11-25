Open Extended Reactions

There's no official start to NFL draft season, but we're declaring it unofficially open. After all, the 2024 NFL season is entering its homestretch, while the college football season is rapidly heading toward Rivalry Week, championship week and the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Over the coming weeks, intrigue will grow around the 2025 draft class, which will see an influx of defensive players and a couple quarterbacks topping the board.

With the first round set to begin roughly five months from now -- April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin -- plenty can change. The draft order won't be fully set until mid-February, and the No. 1 pick is absolutely up for grabs. The final stretch of the 2024 season, along with all-star events, the combine, pro day workouts and a ton of pre-draft interviews, will ultimately determine how draft boards will be set up. But we are starting to get some clarity on this group of prospects.

We brought in our NFL draft experts -- Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates -- to answer 15 big questions about the class at this point in the process. Who is the No. 1 quarterback on the board, and how does this class of signal-callers compare to the historic class of 2024? Could we see a running back go early in Round 1, and which defensive positions are especially deep? And with every team in control of its first-round pick (for now), is there a franchise that might have outsized influence on how the 2025 draft could go? Let's dive in and discuss this intriguing draft class.

Let's talk through this quarterback class: How many passers have a Round 1 grade?