EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- While welcoming superstar Luka Doncic, 25, to the franchise to pair with LeBron James, 40, Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said that more needs to be done to make L.A. a true championship contender.

"We know that our roster has continued work to do to become complete," Pelinka said during an introductory news conference with Doncic on Tuesday morning. "We know we have a need for a big."

The Lakers acquired Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, in a stunning deal over the weekend as part of a three-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. L.A. sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and their 2029 first-round pick to Dallas. Utah received two second-round picks (the LA Clippers' in 2025 and the Mavs' in 2025) as incentive for taking on Jalen Hood-Schifino's expiring contract from the Lakers.

Parting with Davis, 31, considered to be one of the best two-way big men in the sport, has left a center-sized hole in the Lakers' lineup. When asked what kind of skill set he is looking for in a big man, Pelinka said: "Versatility, mobility, a vertical lob threat, I think that's a key to the spacing that Luka likes to play. Competitive. I think that those are some of the core things there. Those players are hard to find. But we'll accomplish the task that's before us. We'll find a way."

Jaxson Hayes started the past two games at center prior to the trade while Davis was out with an abdominal injury, totaling 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals. He also was whistled for six fouls in 47 minutes. Hayes, 24, is a 7-footer with length and athleticism, but has struggled against burlier centers and with staying out of foul trouble in his two seasons with the Lakers.

After Hayes, there's a major drop-off in dependability at the position. Backup center Christian Wood has been out all season with a knee injury and his potential return date is unknown. L.A. has three more centers signed to two-way contracts in Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison III and Armel Traore, who have played only spot minutes this season.

With Thursday's trade deadline fast approaching, Pelinka cautioned that the Lakers may not be able to land the perfect fit for the position this season.

"We know we have a need for a big -- the market for bigs right now leading into the last two or three days of the trade deadline is very dry," Pelinka said. "There's just not a lot available. So maybe we'll be able to do some stuff around the margins. I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it's probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason."

Pelinka added: "If there's not a championship big on the market, I can't wave a wand and create that opportunity. We'll continue to work and look for areas that we can complete and fill out the roster."

L.A. is still armed with its 2031 first-round pick as well as a future second-round pick it can trade as it canvasses the market. Pelinka said that he will consult with coach JJ Redick on roster decisions moving forward. He also spent Monday in a meeting with Doncic to receive his input.

"Luka and I spent some time yesterday up in my office just talking about the players on our roster that he's played with and kind of what he sees as sort of short-term and long-term needs," Pelinka said. "And I think we'll continue to have those basketball discussions and get this roster to a championship level."

Doncic, a seven-year veteran coming off the first Finals appearance of his career last spring, said that achieving his first title -- which would be No. 5 for James and No. 18 for the Lakers -- is his top priority as he begins his time in L.A.

"You don't come here for nothing else but championships," Doncic said. "So, I have everything left to prove. And the goal is to win a championship."

On that, Pelinka was aligned with his new star.

"The urgency is ever-present," he said. "From the first day I started taking this job until I sit in the chair right now, there's always an urgency to win championships. That's what the Lakers set out to do. That's the expectation of our fans, and we're going to put in the work to constantly try to do it."