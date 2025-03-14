Cam Ward pitches why teams should be looking to select him as the first quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft. (0:27)

The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Tennessee Titans owning the No. 1 selection and the Kansas City Chiefs selecting No. 257.

Compensatory picks were announced on March 11; the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 35 comp picks in this draft.

The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first time. Round 1 will begin on April 24, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 25 and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)

Round 1 draft picks

1. Tennessee

2. Cleveland

3. New York Giants

4. New England

5. Jacksonville

6. Las Vegas

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina

9. New Orleans

10. Chicago

11. San Francisco

12. Dallas

13. Miami

14. Indianapolis

15. Atlanta

16. Arizona

17. Cincinnati

18. Seattle

19. Tampa Bay

20. Denver

21. Pittsburgh

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay

24. Minnesota

25. Houston

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore

28. Detroit

29. Washington

30. Buffalo

31. Kansas City

32. Philadelphia

Round 2 draft picks

33. Cleveland

34. New York Giants

35. Tennessee

36. Jacksonville

37. Las Vegas

38. New England

39. Chicago (from Carolina)

40. New Orleans

41. Chicago

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco

44. Dallas

45. Indianapolis

46. Atlanta

47. Arizona

48. Miami

49. Cincinnati

50. Seattle

51. Denver

52. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)

53. Tampa Bay

54. Green Bay

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo (from Minnesota through Houston)

57. Carolina (from Rams)

58. Houston

59. Baltimore

60. Detroit

61. Washington

62. Buffalo

63. Kansas City

64. Philadelphia

Round 3 draft picks

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City (from Tennessee)

67. Cleveland

68. Las Vegas

69. New England

70. Jacksonville

71. New Orleans

72. Chicago

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina

75. San Francisco

76. Dallas

77. New England (from Atlanta)

78. Arizona

79. Houston (from Washington through Miami and Philadelphia)

80. Indianapolis

81. Cincinnati

82. Seattle

83. Pittsburgh

84. Tampa Bay

85. Denver

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay

88. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

89. Houston

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore

92. Seattle (from Las Vegas through Detroit and New York Jets)

93. New Orleans (from Washington)

94.Cleveland (from Buffalo)

95. Kansas City

96. Philadelphia

97. Minnesota*

98. Miami*

99. New York Giants*

100. San Francisco*

101. Los Angeles Rams*

102. Detroit*

Round 4 draft picks

103. Tennessee

104. Cleveland

105. New York Giants

106. New England

107. Jacksonville

108. Las Vegas

109. Buffalo (from Chicago)

110. New York Jets

111. Carolina

112. New Orleans

113. San Francisco

114. Carolina (from Dallas)

115. Arizona

116. Miami

117. Indianapolis

118. Atlanta

119. Cincinnati

120. Tennessee (from Seattle)

121. Tampa Bay

122. Denver

123. Pittsburgh

124. Green Bay

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

127. Los Angeles Rams

128. Washington (from Houston)

129. Baltimore

130. Detroit

131. New Orleans (from Washington)

132. Buffalo

133. Kansas City

134. Philadelphia

135. Miami*

136. Baltimore*

137. Seattle*

138. San Francisco*

Round 5 draft picks

139. Minnesota (from Cleveland)

140. Carolina (from New York Giants)

141. Tennessee

142. Jacksonville

143. Las Vegas

144. New England

145. New York Jets

146. Carolina

147. San Francisco (from Washington through New Orleans)

148. Chicago

149. Dallas

150. Miami

151. Indianapolis

152. Arizona

153. Cincinnati

154. New York Giants (from Seattle)

155. Miami (from Denver)

156. Pittsburgh

157. Tampa Bay

158. Los Angeles Chargers

159. Green Bay

160. Minnesota

161. Philadelphia (from Houston)

162. New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh)

163. Carolina (from Baltimore)

164. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Detroit)

165. Philadelphia (from Washington)

166. Houston (from Buffalo)

167. Tennessee (from Kansas City)

168. Philadelphia

169. Buffalo*

170. Buffalo (from Dallas*)

171. Dallas*

172. Seattle*

173. Buffalo*

174. Dallas*

175. Seattle*

176. Baltimore*

The 49ers forfeited their fifth-round pick because of a payroll accounting error from the 2022 league year. And the Falcons forfeited their 2025 fifth-round pick after violating the league's anti-tampering policy in the past offseason.

Round 6 draft picks

177. Buffalo (from New York Giants)

178. Tennessee

179. Cleveland

180. Las Vegas

181. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)

182. Jacksonville

183. Baltimore (from Carolina)

184. New Orleans (reacquired through Washington)

185. Pittsburgh (from Seattle through Chicago)

186. New York Jets

187. San Francisco

188. Tennessee (from Dallas)

189. Indianapolis

190. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)

191. Denver (from Arizona)

192. Cleveland (from Miami through Chicago)

193. Cincinnati

194. Jacksonville (from Seattle)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

196. Detroit (from Tampa Bay)

197. Denver

198. Green Bay

199. Los Angeles Chargers

200. Cleveland (from Minnesota)

201. Los Angeles Rams

202. Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago through Houston and Pittsburgh)

203. Baltimore

204. Dallas (from Buffalo through Detroit and Cleveland)

205. Washington

206. Buffalo

207. New York Jets (from Kansas City)

208. Denver (from Philadelphia)

209. Los Angeles Chargers*

210. Baltimore*

211. Dallas*

212. Baltimore*

213. Las Vegas*

214. Los Angeles Chargers*

215. Las Vegas*

216. Cleveland*

Round 7 draft picks

217. New England (from Tennessee)

218. Atlanta (from Cleveland through Los Angeles Chargers)

219. New York Giants

220. New England

221. Jacksonville

222. Las Vegas

223. Seattle (from Pittsburgh through New Orleans and Philadelphia)

224. Miami (from Chicago)

225. Arizona (from New York Jets through Kansas City)

226. Kansas City (from Carolina)

227. San Francisco

228. Detroit (from Dallas)

229. Pittsburgh (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)

230. Carolina (from Arizona)

231. Miami

232. Indianapolis

233. Chicago (from Cincinnati)

234. Seattle

235. Tampa Bay

236. Houston (from Washington through Denver and Philadelphia)

237. Green Bay (from Pittsburgh)

238. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers)

239. Dallas (from Tennessee via Green Bay)

240. Chicago (from Minnesota through Cleveland)

241. Houston

242. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Rams)

243. Baltimore

244. Detroit

245. Washington

246. New York Giants (from Buffalo)

247. Dallas (from Kansas City through Carolina)

248. New Orleans (from Philadelphia through Washington)

249. San Francisco*

250. Green Bay*

251. Kansas City*

252. San Francisco*

253. Miami*

254. New Orleans*

255. Cleveland*

256. Los Angeles Chargers*

257. Kansas City*