The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Tennessee Titans owning the No. 1 selection and the Kansas City Chiefs selecting No. 257.
Compensatory picks were announced on March 11; the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 35 comp picks in this draft.
The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first time. Round 1 will begin on April 24, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 25 and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.
Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)
NFL draft coverage:
Rankings: Kiper | Yates | Reid | Miller
Latest mock drafts | Scouting reports
Miller: Prospects with Round 1 grades
Reid's QB Hot Board: Ranking best in class
Round 1 draft picks
1. Tennessee
2. Cleveland
3. New York Giants
4. New England
5. Jacksonville
6. Las Vegas
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina
9. New Orleans
10. Chicago
11. San Francisco
12. Dallas
13. Miami
14. Indianapolis
15. Atlanta
16. Arizona
17. Cincinnati
18. Seattle
19. Tampa Bay
20. Denver
21. Pittsburgh
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay
24. Minnesota
25. Houston
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore
28. Detroit
29. Washington
30. Buffalo
31. Kansas City
32. Philadelphia
Round 2 draft picks
33. Cleveland
34. New York Giants
35. Tennessee
36. Jacksonville
37. Las Vegas
38. New England
39. Chicago (from Carolina)
40. New Orleans
41. Chicago
42. New York Jets
43. San Francisco
44. Dallas
45. Indianapolis
46. Atlanta
47. Arizona
48. Miami
49. Cincinnati
50. Seattle
51. Denver
52. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)
53. Tampa Bay
54. Green Bay
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Buffalo (from Minnesota through Houston)
57. Carolina (from Rams)
58. Houston
59. Baltimore
60. Detroit
61. Washington
62. Buffalo
63. Kansas City
64. Philadelphia
Round 3 draft picks
65. New York Giants
66. Kansas City (from Tennessee)
67. Cleveland
68. Las Vegas
69. New England
70. Jacksonville
71. New Orleans
72. Chicago
73. New York Jets
74. Carolina
75. San Francisco
76. Dallas
77. New England (from Atlanta)
78. Arizona
79. Houston (from Washington through Miami and Philadelphia)
80. Indianapolis
81. Cincinnati
82. Seattle
83. Pittsburgh
84. Tampa Bay
85. Denver
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Green Bay
88. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
89. Houston
90. Los Angeles Rams
91. Baltimore
92. Seattle (from Las Vegas through Detroit and New York Jets)
93. New Orleans (from Washington)
94.Cleveland (from Buffalo)
95. Kansas City
96. Philadelphia
97. Minnesota*
98. Miami*
99. New York Giants*
100. San Francisco*
101. Los Angeles Rams*
102. Detroit*
Round 4 draft picks
103. Tennessee
104. Cleveland
105. New York Giants
106. New England
107. Jacksonville
108. Las Vegas
109. Buffalo (from Chicago)
110. New York Jets
111. Carolina
112. New Orleans
113. San Francisco
114. Carolina (from Dallas)
115. Arizona
116. Miami
117. Indianapolis
118. Atlanta
119. Cincinnati
120. Tennessee (from Seattle)
121. Tampa Bay
122. Denver
123. Pittsburgh
124. Green Bay
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
127. Los Angeles Rams
128. Washington (from Houston)
129. Baltimore
130. Detroit
131. New Orleans (from Washington)
132. Buffalo
133. Kansas City
134. Philadelphia
135. Miami*
136. Baltimore*
137. Seattle*
138. San Francisco*
Round 5 draft picks
139. Minnesota (from Cleveland)
140. Carolina (from New York Giants)
141. Tennessee
142. Jacksonville
143. Las Vegas
144. New England
145. New York Jets
146. Carolina
147. San Francisco (from Washington through New Orleans)
148. Chicago
149. Dallas
150. Miami
151. Indianapolis
152. Arizona
153. Cincinnati
154. New York Giants (from Seattle)
155. Miami (from Denver)
156. Pittsburgh
157. Tampa Bay
158. Los Angeles Chargers
159. Green Bay
160. Minnesota
161. Philadelphia (from Houston)
162. New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh)
163. Carolina (from Baltimore)
164. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Detroit)
165. Philadelphia (from Washington)
166. Houston (from Buffalo)
167. Tennessee (from Kansas City)
168. Philadelphia
169. Buffalo*
170. Buffalo (from Dallas*)
171. Dallas*
172. Seattle*
173. Buffalo*
174. Dallas*
175. Seattle*
176. Baltimore*
The 49ers forfeited their fifth-round pick because of a payroll accounting error from the 2022 league year. And the Falcons forfeited their 2025 fifth-round pick after violating the league's anti-tampering policy in the past offseason.
Round 6 draft picks
177. Buffalo (from New York Giants)
178. Tennessee
179. Cleveland
180. Las Vegas
181. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
182. Jacksonville
183. Baltimore (from Carolina)
184. New Orleans (reacquired through Washington)
185. Pittsburgh (from Seattle through Chicago)
186. New York Jets
187. San Francisco
188. Tennessee (from Dallas)
189. Indianapolis
190. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
191. Denver (from Arizona)
192. Cleveland (from Miami through Chicago)
193. Cincinnati
194. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
196. Detroit (from Tampa Bay)
197. Denver
198. Green Bay
199. Los Angeles Chargers
200. Cleveland (from Minnesota)
201. Los Angeles Rams
202. Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago through Houston and Pittsburgh)
203. Baltimore
204. Dallas (from Buffalo through Detroit and Cleveland)
205. Washington
206. Buffalo
207. New York Jets (from Kansas City)
208. Denver (from Philadelphia)
209. Los Angeles Chargers*
210. Baltimore*
211. Dallas*
212. Baltimore*
213. Las Vegas*
214. Los Angeles Chargers*
215. Las Vegas*
216. Cleveland*
Round 7 draft picks
217. New England (from Tennessee)
218. Atlanta (from Cleveland through Los Angeles Chargers)
219. New York Giants
220. New England
221. Jacksonville
222. Las Vegas
223. Seattle (from Pittsburgh through New Orleans and Philadelphia)
224. Miami (from Chicago)
225. Arizona (from New York Jets through Kansas City)
226. Kansas City (from Carolina)
227. San Francisco
228. Detroit (from Dallas)
229. Pittsburgh (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
230. Carolina (from Arizona)
231. Miami
232. Indianapolis
233. Chicago (from Cincinnati)
234. Seattle
235. Tampa Bay
236. Houston (from Washington through Denver and Philadelphia)
237. Green Bay (from Pittsburgh)
238. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers)
239. Dallas (from Tennessee via Green Bay)
240. Chicago (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
241. Houston
242. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Rams)
243. Baltimore
244. Detroit
245. Washington
246. New York Giants (from Buffalo)
247. Dallas (from Kansas City through Carolina)
248. New Orleans (from Philadelphia through Washington)
249. San Francisco*
250. Green Bay*
251. Kansas City*
252. San Francisco*
253. Miami*
254. New Orleans*
255. Cleveland*
256. Los Angeles Chargers*
257. Kansas City*