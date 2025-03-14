        <
          2025 NFL draft full order: AFC, NFC team picks in all rounds

          Mar 14, 2025, 06:00 PM

          The complete order for all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft is set. There are 257 picks this year, with the Tennessee Titans owning the No. 1 selection and the Kansas City Chiefs selecting No. 257.

          Compensatory picks were announced on March 11; the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys lead the way with four additional selections. In all, there are 35 comp picks in this draft.

          The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the first time. Round 1 will begin on April 24, Rounds 2 and 3 will be on April 25 and Rounds 4 through 7 will play out on April 26. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App.

          Check out the entire order below. (Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.)

          Round 1 draft picks

          1. Tennessee
          2. Cleveland
          3. New York Giants
          4. New England
          5. Jacksonville
          6. Las Vegas
          7. New York Jets
          8. Carolina
          9. New Orleans
          10. Chicago
          11. San Francisco
          12. Dallas
          13. Miami
          14. Indianapolis
          15. Atlanta
          16. Arizona
          17. Cincinnati
          18. Seattle
          19. Tampa Bay
          20. Denver
          21. Pittsburgh
          22. Los Angeles Chargers
          23. Green Bay
          24. Minnesota
          25. Houston
          26. Los Angeles Rams
          27. Baltimore
          28. Detroit
          29. Washington
          30. Buffalo
          31. Kansas City
          32. Philadelphia

          Round 2 draft picks

          33. Cleveland
          34. New York Giants
          35. Tennessee
          36. Jacksonville
          37. Las Vegas
          38. New England
          39. Chicago (from Carolina)
          40. New Orleans
          41. Chicago
          42. New York Jets
          43. San Francisco
          44. Dallas
          45. Indianapolis
          46. Atlanta
          47. Arizona
          48. Miami
          49. Cincinnati
          50. Seattle
          51. Denver
          52. Seattle (from Pittsburgh)
          53. Tampa Bay
          54. Green Bay
          55. Los Angeles Chargers
          56. Buffalo (from Minnesota through Houston)
          57. Carolina (from Rams)
          58. Houston
          59. Baltimore
          60. Detroit
          61. Washington
          62. Buffalo
          63. Kansas City
          64. Philadelphia

          Round 3 draft picks

          65. New York Giants
          66. Kansas City (from Tennessee)
          67. Cleveland
          68. Las Vegas
          69. New England
          70. Jacksonville
          71. New Orleans
          72. Chicago
          73. New York Jets
          74. Carolina
          75. San Francisco
          76. Dallas
          77. New England (from Atlanta)
          78. Arizona
          79. Houston (from Washington through Miami and Philadelphia)
          80. Indianapolis
          81. Cincinnati
          82. Seattle
          83. Pittsburgh
          84. Tampa Bay
          85. Denver
          86. Los Angeles Chargers
          87. Green Bay
          88. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
          89. Houston
          90. Los Angeles Rams
          91. Baltimore
          92. Seattle (from Las Vegas through Detroit and New York Jets)
          93. New Orleans (from Washington)
          94.Cleveland (from Buffalo)
          95. Kansas City
          96. Philadelphia
          97. Minnesota*
          98. Miami*
          99. New York Giants*
          100. San Francisco*
          101. Los Angeles Rams*
          102. Detroit*

          Round 4 draft picks

          103. Tennessee
          104. Cleveland
          105. New York Giants
          106. New England
          107. Jacksonville
          108. Las Vegas
          109. Buffalo (from Chicago)
          110. New York Jets
          111. Carolina
          112. New Orleans
          113. San Francisco
          114. Carolina (from Dallas)
          115. Arizona
          116. Miami
          117. Indianapolis
          118. Atlanta
          119. Cincinnati
          120. Tennessee (from Seattle)
          121. Tampa Bay
          122. Denver
          123. Pittsburgh
          124. Green Bay
          125. Los Angeles Chargers
          126. Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
          127. Los Angeles Rams
          128. Washington (from Houston)
          129. Baltimore
          130. Detroit
          131. New Orleans (from Washington)
          132. Buffalo
          133. Kansas City
          134. Philadelphia
          135. Miami*
          136. Baltimore*
          137. Seattle*
          138. San Francisco*

          Round 5 draft picks

          139. Minnesota (from Cleveland)
          140. Carolina (from New York Giants)
          141. Tennessee
          142. Jacksonville
          143. Las Vegas
          144. New England
          145. New York Jets
          146. Carolina
          147. San Francisco (from Washington through New Orleans)
          148. Chicago
          149. Dallas
          150. Miami
          151. Indianapolis
          152. Arizona
          153. Cincinnati
          154. New York Giants (from Seattle)
          155. Miami (from Denver)
          156. Pittsburgh
          157. Tampa Bay
          158. Los Angeles Chargers
          159. Green Bay
          160. Minnesota
          161. Philadelphia (from Houston)
          162. New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh)
          163. Carolina (from Baltimore)
          164. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Detroit)
          165. Philadelphia (from Washington)
          166. Houston (from Buffalo)
          167. Tennessee (from Kansas City)
          168. Philadelphia
          169. Buffalo*
          170. Buffalo (from Dallas*)
          171. Dallas*
          172. Seattle*
          173. Buffalo*
          174. Dallas*
          175. Seattle*
          176. Baltimore*

          The 49ers forfeited their fifth-round pick because of a payroll accounting error from the 2022 league year. And the Falcons forfeited their 2025 fifth-round pick after violating the league's anti-tampering policy in the past offseason.

          Round 6 draft picks

          177. Buffalo (from New York Giants)
          178. Tennessee
          179. Cleveland
          180. Las Vegas
          181. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
          182. Jacksonville
          183. Baltimore (from Carolina)
          184. New Orleans (reacquired through Washington)
          185. Pittsburgh (from Seattle through Chicago)
          186. New York Jets
          187. San Francisco
          188. Tennessee (from Dallas)
          189. Indianapolis
          190. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
          191. Denver (from Arizona)
          192. Cleveland (from Miami through Chicago)
          193. Cincinnati
          194. Jacksonville (from Seattle)
          195. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
          196. Detroit (from Tampa Bay)
          197. Denver
          198. Green Bay
          199. Los Angeles Chargers
          200. Cleveland (from Minnesota)
          201. Los Angeles Rams
          202. Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago through Houston and Pittsburgh)
          203. Baltimore
          204. Dallas (from Buffalo through Detroit and Cleveland)
          205. Washington
          206. Buffalo
          207. New York Jets (from Kansas City)
          208. Denver (from Philadelphia)
          209. Los Angeles Chargers*
          210. Baltimore*
          211. Dallas*
          212. Baltimore*
          213. Las Vegas*
          214. Los Angeles Chargers*
          215. Las Vegas*
          216. Cleveland*

          Round 7 draft picks

          217. New England (from Tennessee)
          218. Atlanta (from Cleveland through Los Angeles Chargers)
          219. New York Giants
          220. New England
          221. Jacksonville
          222. Las Vegas
          223. Seattle (from Pittsburgh through New Orleans and Philadelphia)
          224. Miami (from Chicago)
          225. Arizona (from New York Jets through Kansas City)
          226. Kansas City (from Carolina)
          227. San Francisco
          228. Detroit (from Dallas)
          229. Pittsburgh (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
          230. Carolina (from Arizona)
          231. Miami
          232. Indianapolis
          233. Chicago (from Cincinnati)
          234. Seattle
          235. Tampa Bay
          236. Houston (from Washington through Denver and Philadelphia)
          237. Green Bay (from Pittsburgh)
          238. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers)
          239. Dallas (from Tennessee via Green Bay)
          240. Chicago (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
          241. Houston
          242. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Rams)
          243. Baltimore
          244. Detroit
          245. Washington
          246. New York Giants (from Buffalo)
          247. Dallas (from Kansas City through Carolina)
          248. New Orleans (from Philadelphia through Washington)
          249. San Francisco*
          250. Green Bay*
          251. Kansas City*
          252. San Francisco*
          253. Miami*
          254. New Orleans*
          255. Cleveland*
          256. Los Angeles Chargers*
          257. Kansas City*