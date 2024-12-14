Open Extended Reactions

The college football bowl season starts Saturday, and the 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off on Dec. 21. I've spent the season traveling the country, taking notes on players, talking to scouts and making observations about the 2025 NFL draft class. So it's a perfect time to unveil my top 50 players.

Keep in mind there are more than four months until the draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. So these rankings are bound to change several times between now and when commissioner Roger Goodell steps to the podium. But this is how I see these prospects right now, starting with one of the most unique players to play college football in a quarter century.

I included scouting reports on each of the top 50 players and then listed my top five at every position at the bottom. All stats are through conference championship weekend, and underclassmen are marked with an asterisk. Let's get after it.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Hunter's combination of natural instincts, ball skills and positional flexibility is why he's the top player on my board. He has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver but has arguably been an even better cornerback, where he's tied for second in the Big 12 with four interceptions. His ability to play both ways has elicited comparisons to Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, and there are legitimate questions on where he'll play in the NFL. Hunter could be the first corner to be drafted No. 1 overall or the first receiver selected with that pick since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.