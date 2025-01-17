The "Get Up" crew does its best to come up with a defensive plan for the Rams ahead of their matchup against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles. (1:19)

What will it take for the Rams to stop Saquon Barkley? (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Running back Saquon Barkley doesn't believe Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse did himself any favors by declaring he "hates Eagles fans" in front of Sunday's divisional round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you're coming to Philadelphia," Barkley said. "I've been on the other side [as a member of the New York Giants] and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel. I'm pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking so it's just only going to add to it."

Verse caught the city's attention with his comments in the Los Angeles Times, where he called Eagles fans "annoying" and said he has a physical reaction just seeing the team colors.

"When I see that green and white I hate it," he said. "I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."

Verse went to high school in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, but that did nothing to stoke any Eagles fandom. The Philly faithful further cemented his position in November by shouting obscenities at him during the Eagles-Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium in Week 12, by his account.

The forecast in Philadelphia is calling for 3-5 inches of snow Sunday, which could make things all the more interesting for Verse and the Rams come game day.

"He ain't the first person to hate Eagles fans. There's a lot of folks who don't like Eagles fans. There's some people that played for the Eagles that don't like Eagles fans," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. "That just comes with the sport.

"I think Eagles fans are fired up regardless. They [don't] have to say another word. And if there's snow out there, I won't be surprised if snowballs get thrown on the sideline."

Eagles join wildfire relief efforts

The Eagles announced on Friday they are contributing $500,000 to the California Community Foundation to aid in relief efforts from the southern California wildfires. The Eagles said in a statement the donation is "a way to help deliver essential resources to those impacted by the wildfires."

"Our hearts are with everyone who has been suffering from the destruction caused by the wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. "We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who have bravely stepped up to protect those affected. Their courage and sacrifice during this critical time of need is inspiring."