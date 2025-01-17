Cam Newton joins "First Take" and questions if Shedeur Sanders will be able to be coached by someone other than his father in the NFL. (2:09)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans offensive assistant Payton McCollum was selected to be a quarterbacks coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl later this month. McCollum will coach the West team quarterbacks, which include Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Tennessee holds the No.1 pick in this year's draft. Sanders is among the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

McCollum was veteran wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert's assistant last season with the Titans. According to a team source, Titans head coach Brian Callahan will also be in attendance at the Shrine Bowl to get a closer look at Sanders.

Sanders is the second-ranked quarterback and No. 12 overall prospect on ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's top 50 list. In addition to Sanders, the West team quarterbacks include Max Brosmer from Minnesota and Brady Cook from Missouri.