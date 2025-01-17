Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots executive vice president of football business Robyn Glaser, one of the franchise's highest-ranking executives over the last 18 seasons, has informed the team of her plans to resign, according to sources.

The departure of Glaser, who plans to work through mid-February, leaves a significant void in the organization at a time of transition under new coach Mike Vrabel.

Glaser initially joined the Patriots in 2007 as a senior adviser to ownership and club counsel. Her first day on the job coincided with the NFL's investigation of the Patriots' videotaping procedures, referred to by some as "Spygate," which ultimately cost the team its first-round draft pick the following season.

She became vice president in 2011 and senior vice president in 2018, before another breakthrough in 2022 as senior vice president, business affairs and chief administrative officer of football.

Throughout her tenure, she was principally responsible for all league business and legal relations, including league compliance.

In 2024, Glaser's responsibilities evolved further as she was a senior adviser to former coach Jerod Mayo. Over the years, she also handled oversight and management of all football department budgets, expenditures, capital expenses, as well as business and technology agreements.

In an interview last March as part of Women's History Month, Glaser said: "What keeps me inspired is the variety of work that I do. I'm very honored to work for the [Kraft] family and organization, take a lot of pride in that, and take that very seriously."

Players such as former safety Devin McCourty and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., credited her with helping them launch off-field initiatives, such as charitable foundations and social-justice causes.

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons and will have their third head coach in the last three seasons -- only the second time that has happened in franchise history (1989-1991).

With Glaser's impending departure, the changes soon will extend into the highest executive levels of the franchise.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Glaser was a global senior vice president at EMI Recorded Music.

Barstool Sports first reported the Glaser news.

The Patriots also informed coaches Bob Bicknell (tight ends), Taylor Embree (running backs), Tyler Hughes (wide receivers), Keith Jones (defensive coaching assistant), Joe Kim (director of skill development) and Tiquan Underwood (assistant wide receivers) they won't be returning in 2025, sources told ESPN.

Vrabel has been meeting with assistant coaches, and will continue to do so, as he takes initial steps in building his first Patriots staff.

The team has requested to interview Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady for its offensive coordinator position, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Brady was the offensive coordinator of the Colts in 2021 and 2022.