Dan Graziano details the Raiders letting go of Antonio Pierce and Tom Brady being a part of the hiring process. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Tom Brady plans to be in the Fox broadcast booth for the duration of his 10-year contract, his agent, Don Yee, told the Sports Business Journal on Thursday.

Yee's comments to the outlet came as talk continues to grow about Brady's dual role as an NFL analyst and limited owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team fired coach Antonio Pierce and general manager on Tom Telesco after its 4-13 season, and Brady reportedly will be part of a collaborative committee to interview replacements and support team owner Mark Davis throughout the hiring process.

Aside from the time commitment needed for both roles, some have questioned a potential conflict of interest for Brady. The NFL has imposed a set of restrictions for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback given his dual role, but cases such as this Saturday, when Brady and Fox play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt will call the Commanders-Lions playoff game -- Detroit coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have interviewed for the Raiders' head coaching job -- have led to questions.

But Yee told the Sports Business Journal that Brady has no plans to leave after one, or any other, season in the booth.

"Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he's really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team," Yee said. "And this year was the first year of a long relationship."

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in 2022. NFL owners approved his minority stake in the Raiders in October.