KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs plan to activate starting cornerback Jaylen Watson off the injured reserve list in time to play in Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, a source tells ESPN.

Coach Andy Reid didn't confirm the Chiefs would activate Watson, who broke his ankle during a Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers and recently returned to practice. But he said earlier this week Watson had a chance to play.

"He's worked tremendously hard to get himself to this point, first of all, and we will just see how that goes as far as the game reps and all that,'' Reid said Thursday. "But he sure has worked hard to get himself even to this point right here.''

Watson started the first six games of the season. He broke up six passes.

The Chiefs have struggled to find an adequate replacement since losing Watson. The Chiefs have at various times used Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams in Watson's absence as the starting cornerback opposite Trent McDuffie.