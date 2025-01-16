Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Dan Orlovsky for holding on to his Sam Darnold stance after the Vikings' loss to the Rams in the wild-card round. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell met with the team's ownership group this week and said Thursday that he wants to sign a contract extension to remain with the team.

"I do," O'Connell said. "I do. I've had great dialogue with our ownership this week and reflection as the season came to an end. Anything beyond that, I would prefer to kind of keep those discussions internal."

The revelation came amid continuing reports that other NFL teams had interest in trading for O'Connell if the Vikings made him available during the current coaching cycle. Sources told ESPN last week that the Vikings had no interest in a trade, and O'Connell said the Vikings organization is "where I want to be."

O'Connell's current contract, signed in February 2022, expires after the 2025 season. He went 13-4 in his first season and 7-10 in his second, after which owners Zygi and Mark Wilf declined to offer extensions to him or to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Multiple sources told ESPN that O'Connell was displeased by that decision, but Mark Wilf said in August that contract discussions -- if warranted -- would take place after the 2024 season.

In what was in essence a "prove it" season, O'Connell led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a second trip to the playoffs in three years. With a 34-17 career record, he is now in position to command a more lucrative deal than he would have received after the 2023 season.

Speaking Thursday to Minnesota reporters, O'Connell did not directly answer whether there is any lingering tension that must be worked through before a deal can be finalized.

"What I would say is I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings," he said, "and with that becomes the fact that I love our ownership. I have a great relationship with our ownership and feel so fortunate not only just the way they support us and believe in us, but also the impact they have on our players, on our locker room and ultimately where we all want to go together. Feel very, very great about that."

Like O'Connell, Adofo-Mensah signed a four-year contract when he was hired in January 2022. He said Thursday that he met this week with the Wilfs as well.

"They expressed to me their appreciation for Kevin and I's leadership," Adofo-Mensah said. "They're really supportive of us. I'll always think back to the unbelievable opportunity they gave me. I've always dreamt of being a general manager in an organization that is trying to do the thing they haven't done before. I still wake up in the morning and think about what that can be like. I'll always go back to the gratitude I have for them, and I want to be the general manager going forward. ... I don't think I'm entitled to anything. If I sign that contract tomorrow, I'll be running like I was scared, just trying to always earn it."