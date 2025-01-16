Jeff Saturday says it won't be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who decide Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens. (1:57)

Honesty is the foundation of any healthy relationship.

However, for a couple who recently tied the knot, a small fib led to an unforgettable wedding day surprise -- tickets to a Buffalo Bills game.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures a moment from Olivia Doiron and Sean Smith's wedding ceremony last month. The couple, who live in Nova Scotia, share a memorable moment as Smith takes an unexpected turn in the middle of his vows.



"I vow to be truthful with you, to share with you my honest self, inside and out, and to hold no secrets," Smith started. After a pause, he added, "But not always." Some laughs followed.

"Sometimes I may have to hold on to a secret bonus gift to give you during our ceremony."

Smith continued as he began to reach into his jacket pocket. As he brought out two pieces of paper that looked like tickets, Doiron said, "F--- off," as she formed a face of complete surprise. "We're going to see the Bills," Smith concluded.

Doiron let out excited screams of "No!" as the guests clapped and laughed in the background. Overwhelmed with joy, she continued exclaiming, "Seriously?" and "Oh my God!" in disbelief and excitement at the news.

The bride eagerly followed up with the crucial question: When would they be going? Smith said they'd hold off on that. They then returned to the ceremony as Doiron tried to calm herself from the excitement.

As far as what that game will be? Doiron shared with WIVB in Buffalo that this weekend will finally be the time as they plan to attend Sunday's divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Orchard Park, New York.

A highly anticipated playoff game? Not a bad way to start a marriage.