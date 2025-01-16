Get ready for the season rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Texans on Thursday listed running back Joe Mixon as questionable with an ankle injury ahead of their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday against the Chiefs.

Mixon did not practice Thursday after being limited in Wednesday's practice.

This isn't the first time he has had ankle issues. Earlier in the season he missed Week 3 through 5 after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Bears. He returned for a matchup against the Patriots in Week 6.

In the Texans' 32-12 wild-card round win over the Chargers, Mixon rushed for 106 yards on 25 carries and scored the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the season, Mixon earned Pro Bowl honors by rushing for 1,016 yards (15th in the NFL) with 11 touchdowns (T-11th).

If Mixon can't play, the Texans will lean on backup running back Dameon Pierce who rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown against the Titans in Week 18.

The Texans were 2-1 without Mixon this season including a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Besides Mixon, the Texans also listed wide receiver Robert Woods (hip), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and tight end Teagan Quitoriano (calf) as questionable for Saturday's game.