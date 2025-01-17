Jeff Saturday says it won't be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson who decide Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens. (1:57)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In what has been a very important and busy week for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, he described the timing of the NFL head coach interview process as less than optimal.

Monken, who led the Ravens' offense to its first No. 1 ranking this season, has two interviews for head coach vacancies just days before Baltimore's AFC divisional playoff game in Buffalo on Sunday. Monken interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and will speak with the Chicago Bears on Friday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The way the system is set up is unfortunate, but it is what it is," Monken said Thursday. "But I'm excited to play the Bills -- that's where my mind's at."

This time of year can be challenging one for coaches who are trying to balance getting a head coaching job with helping their current team win a championship.

Under NFL rules, coaches who are with playoff teams can interview for head coach openings days after the wild-card game and must occur before the end of the divisional round games. These interviews are conducted virtually.

Monken, 58, didn't have an answer on how to change the process.

"I don't think there's any easy way, or they'd already be doing it," Monken said. "It is what it is. It's like trying to figure out things. ... They've been trying to figure it out. There's no easy way. There's no easy solution, so it is what it is."

Monken said the interviews did not affect his preparation time in game-planning for the Bills. He pointed out that the work he needed to do for any head coach interviews was done in the offseason.

"So, all of my focus last week was on the Steelers, and all of my focus this week is on the Bills," Monken said. "I love the job I have -- I really do, and I have a great job here."

In Monken's second season in Baltimore, the Ravens led the NFL by averaging 424.9 yards per game. Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to record over 4,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing in a single season.

Monken also helped quarterback Lamar Jackson to the best statistical season of his seven-year career. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player posted career highs with 4,172 yards passing and 41 touchdown passes while throwing four interceptions.

Last year, Monken interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.

"It's a compliment to this organization -- our players and our coaches -- that other organizations have an interest in myself or any of our coaches," Monken said. "That's just a fact."