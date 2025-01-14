Open Extended Reactions

It's halfway through January, and there are currently six head coach openings in the NFL. There has already been one hire -- the Patriots brought in Mike Vrabel to replace Jerod Mayo -- but the Cowboys, Raiders, Jaguars, Bears, Saints and Jets are all still looking for new coaches. With a week's worth of initial interviews in the books for the coaching carousel, it's time to make some predictions. Who will be these teams' next head coaches?

Of course, we don't know for sure what will happen, and there are always a few surprise moves. But after a few weeks' worth of calls and texts with people involved in these situations around the NFL, we have some clues as to how each team might be leaning. And because all we're trying to do is predict, clues are good enough for now.

So here is our list of hiring predictions, as we find landing spots for top candidates. Check back in a few weeks to see how we did. (Or maybe don't ... if we get them all right, we'll be sure to make sure you know about it.) Let's start with Chicago and proceed alphabetically team by team.

