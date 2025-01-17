Why fantasy managers should move Bo Nix up on their 2025 draft boards (0:42)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Just two days after Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said he would begin to evaluate what needed to be done in the coming offseason, he has made his first change on his coaching staff.

Sources confirmed Friday morning Payton has fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica. Payton had hired Kotwica, along with Mike Westhoff, to oversee special teams play when Payton was brought on last year. Westhoff, who had worked with Kotwica previously with the New York Jets, retired earlier this year due to health concerns.

Special teams assistant Chris Banjo, who played for Payton with the New Orleans Saints, remains on the staff.

The Broncos (10-8) led the league in punt returns this season -- 15.7 per return. Marvin Mims Jr. was named as an All-Pro as a returner, and kicker Wil Lutz tied Jason Elam for the franchise's single-season record for field goals with 31.

But in addition to Westhoff's retirement it was two high-profile special teams miscues -- both in key AFC West losses -- that loomed over the Broncos' special teams units.

The first was a blocked field goal as time expired Nov. 10 that preserved a Kansas City Chiefs 16-14 win over the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs found a weakness in the Broncos' front on a previous kick in the game and over-loaded the left side of the line. Multiple Kansas City defenders then pushed Alex Forsyth over and linebacker Leo Chenal blocked Lutz's 35-yard attempt to end the game.

The following day Payton said it was not simply Forsyth's fault, that "this isn't on one player ... this is on all of us. This is on us as coaches.''

The Broncos flipped Forsyth and reserve tackle Matt Peart in the formation for the remainder of the season and Lutz made 41 of his final 42 field-goal and extra-point attempts the rest of the way. Lutz missed a 50-yarder in Sunday's Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The second high-profile special teams mistake came before halftime of the Broncos' Dec. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium, cornerback Tremon Smith was called for fair-catch interference when he bumped Chargers punt returner Derius Davis as the half was about to end. The Chargers elected, by rule, to take a free kick as a result of the penalty, and Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker then made a 57-yard field goal to end the half.

The play cut the Broncos lead to 21-13 in the game and gave the Chargers, who went on to a 34-27 win, some momentum.

Kotwica -- an Army veteran who flew helicopters in missions in Iraq, Bosnia and Korea -- has coached in the NFL for 17 seasons.