NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi has reached agreement on a five-year contract to become the Titans' new general manager, tying him to Tennessee through the 2029 season.

Borgonzi served the previous 16 seasons with Kansas City and has been the Chiefs assistant general manager for the past four years. He'll replace former Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who held the position for two seasons.

The Chiefs promoted Borgonzi to assistant general manager in 2021. He served three seasons as the Chiefs' director of football operations (2018-20) and one season as the director of player personnel in 2017.

Kansas City hired Borgonzi to be their college scouting administrator in 2009. He went on to be their manager of football operations in 2010, then pro personnel scout from 2011 to 2012. Borgonzi spent 2013 and 2014 as the assistant director of pro scouting before becoming co-director of player personnel from 2015 to 2016.

Before joining the Chiefs, Borgonzi was the assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College (2007-08). Boston College played in the ACC championship twice and won the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl while Borgonzi was there.