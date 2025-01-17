Stephen A. Smith and Cam Newton break down the pressure that is on Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to perform this weekend when the Ravens take on the Bills. (2:13)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens did not rule out Zay Flowers for Sunday's divisional playoff game at the Buffalo Bills, listing him as doubtful even though the Pro Bowl wide receiver did not practice all week.

"I think he'll have a chance," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice.

Flowers hasn't practiced since injuring his right knee during Baltimore's regular-season finale on Jan. 4 against the Cleveland Browns. He was the only Ravens player who did not participate in Friday's practice.

But Flowers is making progress. He held a workout before Friday's practice where he did some running while wearing a brace. The Ravens later posted part of that workout on their social media, which is something the team doesn't typically do.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said it would be a "huge challenge" if Flowers can't play.

"He is a guy that has been with us all season long [and has] been making things happen for us," Jackson said, "What he brings to the game -- we're going to miss that. But we have guys who are locked in and are ready to step up to the plate for us."

In his second season, Flowers led Baltimore with 74 receptions and 1,059 receiving yards. With Flowers sidelined in the wild-card round, Jackson completed 16 of 21 passes (76.1%) for 175 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson spread the ball around, completing multiple passes to five different players.

If Flowers can't play, it will mark the first time that he will miss consecutive games.

"Hopefully, Zay will be able to go, but if not, we have a lot of really good players," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "We're fortunate. We have a lot of really good players, and we anticipate them playing well."