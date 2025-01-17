Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs! We have four games this weekend, including three regular-season rematches.

It's important not to overanalyze results of those regular-season games -- even the recent ones -- as game plans get a lot more particular in the postseason.

Here are my favorite bets for this weekend's NFL action and a same-game parlay to consider.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Jump to:

Game picks | Prop bets | Same-game parlay

Game picks

Los Angeles Rams UNDER 17.5 team total points (-115)

The Rams delivered a strong defensive outing to get past the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, and Matthew Stafford looked like vintage playoff Stafford. But I'm not sold on the Rams' offense, which produced only 20 of the Rams' 27 points against Minnesota. In the Rams' three previous games where their starters saw regular action, they scored 13, 19 and 12 points, respectively. A huge 44-point outing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 is doing a lot to elevate the Rams' offense in the national eye.