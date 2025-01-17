Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson pay tribute to Denis Law, who died at the age of 84. (2:07)

'Denis Law was one of the top three Manchester United players ever' (2:07)

Manchester United legend Denis Law has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Friday. He was 84.

Law is widely regarded as one of the greatest figures in the club's history, remembered for his part in an infamous "United Trinity" partnership with Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, with the trio immortalised in a statue outside Old Trafford.

United did not specify the cause of Law's death. He revealed in 2021 that he was suffering with dementia.

"It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace," Law's family said in a statement published by United.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Law also won 54 international caps with Scotland, scoring 31 times. He began his career at Huddersfield Town, had two spells at Manchester City and spent a season at Italian side Torino.

However, it is the 404 appearances he made for United between 1962 and 1973 for which he is most remembered. Most of those games came under Sir Matt Busby as the club rebuilt following the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Law was a part of the United side that won the English top flight in 1965 and 1967 as well as the European Cup in 1968 -- a first for an English club.

He also only the second British recipient of the Ballon d'Or, winning the individual award in 1964.

United said in a statement: "Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84."

"With 237 goals in 404 appearances, he will always be celebrated as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation. Our deepest condolences go out to Denis's family and many friends. His memory will live on forever more."

Law's 46 goals in the 1963-64 season remains a single-season record for United. His 237 goals for the club is bettered only by Charlton and Wayne Rooney, though his goals-per-game ratio is higher.

His 30 goals for Scotland is matched only by Kenny Dalglish, though was achieved in just 55 games compared to Dalglish's 102.

Denis Law is widely regarded as one of Manchester United's greatest-ever players. Photo by PA Images via Getty Images

However, a goal he scored against United is arguably his most famous. In one of the last games of his career, Law was playing for rivals City at Old Trafford in United's penultimate game of the 1973-74 season.

His late goal -- an audacious back-heel flick he insisted was "a fluke" -- meant United lost 1-0 and helped ensure relegation to the second division just six years after being crowned European champions.

Law did not celebrate his goal and was substituted with head bowed as United fans invaded the pitch before the game restarted.

A player who would become fondly referred to as "The Lawman," Law left his northern Scotland hometown of Aberdeen as a skinny 15-year-old with poor eyesight. He became a feared penalty-area predator and a pioneer in a modernising world of European football.

By the age of 22, both United and City had paid an English-record transfer fee to sign Law, and he had played one season in Italy -- an exotic change of culture at that time, though he disliked the defensive nature of Serie A.

He returned from Torino in 1962 to begin an 11-year stint at Old Trafford that helped re-establish United as an international power under manager Busby.

Law joined a club that was still rebuilding from the airplane crash at Munich four years earlier. It tragically took the lives of most of Busby's then-dominant team, which was returning from a European Cup game.

Denis Law is remembered well for his famous partnership with George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Law's prolific scoring helped United win the FA Cup in 1963 for its first trophy since the Munich disaster, and then two league titles in three seasons.

Redemption for Busby's United was becoming European champions a decade after the tragedy.

Though Best and Charlton scored in the final, a 4-1 extra-time win over Benfica, Law missed the game at London's Wembley Stadium due to a knee injury that persisted in his career.

He had his own signature Wembley moment one year earlier. He scored Scotland's first goal in a 3-2 victory to inflict England's first loss since winning the 1966 World Cup final nine months previously.

A true great.



We will not see his likes again.



Denis Law. 1940-2025. pic.twitter.com/Wk1J0FkJPk — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) January 17, 2025

Only in one of his last games would Law finally play at the World Cup, in 1974 in West Germany.

Then a 34-year-old veteran, Law was selected for Scotland's opening match, a 2-0 win against Zaire. He was not picked for subsequent drawn games against Brazil and Yugoslavia as Scotland was eliminated.

Law retired in August 1974, by which time he had etched his name into football history. After his playing career, Law worked as a TV pundit and presenter.

Law recovered from prostate cancer in November 2003 and was later awarded a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 for services to football and charity.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.