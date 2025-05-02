What is the Soweto Derby - Why Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are South Africa's most popular teams

Open Extended Reactions

Although both clubs have struggled to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns in recent years, the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remains South African, and even African, football's most anticipated fixture.

The clubs will face off in the Betway Premiership on May 3, the first of two clashes inside a week. they will also contest the Nedbank Cup final in Durban on May 10.

This season, Orlando Pirates are in the hunt for the Premiership title. However, they are in a fight, and losing, with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the last seven titles.

Why are Chiefs and Pirates South Africa's Most Popular Clubs?

Despite Sundowns' recent dominance of the Premiership, Chiefs and Pirates remain South Africa's most popular clubs due to their storied histories and the size of Soweto.

Soweto is by far South Africa's biggest historical township, with a population of close to 2 million people. This makes up almost a third of the broader metropolitan area of Johannesburg.

One of the reasons why Orlando Pirates are so popular is their age. They were formed in 1937 and have lasted through several gigantic shifts in the South African football landscape. Their initial great rivals were Moroka Swallows, but they have avoided the financial woes of Swallows and remained relevant.

Orlando Pirates are having an excellent season, chasing Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title in a race that will go down to the wire, while Kaizer Chiefs are in fifth and have played three more games than Pirates. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Pirates were a source of inspiration to black South Africans specifically during the apartheid years. So, too, were Kaizer Chiefs, who were formed by former Pirates star Kaizer Motaung in 1970.

The formation of the club and their early success coincided with the rise of the Black Consciousness Movement - a radical resistance movement during the days of apartheid. This is not to say that Chiefs or their supporters were all necessarily proponents of the views of Steve Biko, but rather that Chiefs seized the moment to engrain themselves in the national psyche as a symbol of Black excellence.

Chiefs made history as the first predominantly Black team to defeat a traditionally 'white' side when they triumphed over Cape Town's Hellenic in the Chevrolet Champions of Champions 2-1 at the Rand Stadium in 1975. Although they lost the tie on aggregate, this was an historic occasion.

In 1978, South Africa's first multiracial football league kicked off - with football 16 years ahead of the rest of the country in terms of unification. South Africa's first democratic election only took place in 1994.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will always be remembered for being at the forefront of the revolution within South African football and their success continued in a democratic South Africa.

In 1995, Orlando Pirates became the first South African club to win what is now the CAF Champions League - or the African Cup of Champions Clubs as it was then known.

The Buccaneers beat Côte d'Ivoire's ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on aggregate, winning the second leg 1-0 with a goal from Jerry 'Legs of Thunder' Sikhosana. Ironically, Sikhosana comes from a Kaizer Chiefs-supporting household.

The Soweto Derby, between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, is the PSL's premier fixture, and one of the most-watched derbies in the world. Here for Chiefs is Kaizer Motuang Jr, the son of the club's founder, and the image shows the teams' passion. Touchline/Getty Images

Origins & Crossing the Soweto Derby divide

Sikhosana's love of Kaizer Chiefs is just one of many more links between the two clubs. Many players have sported both jerseys, which is hardly a surprise given the history involving founder Kaizer Motaung Sr.

Motaung founded Kaizer Chiefs because after he left his beloved Orlando Pirates and played in the North American Soccer League (NASL) for Atlanta Chiefs and Denver Dynamos, infighting broke out at his hometown club.

Motaung responded by creating his own team and turning it into a powerhouse. Ratha Mokgoatlheng, Msomi Khoza and Zero Johnson, who had been expelled by Orlando Pirates, were the first three players to cross the divide and represent Motaung's newly formed club.

In the modern era, many players and coaches have represented both clubs. The most controversial in recent memory was Jimmy Tau, a right-back who captained and won the league title with Orlando Pirates before doing the same with Kaizer Chiefs. He was a league champion in 2002-03 with the Buccaneers and a decade later with Amakhosi.

Even among the current Kaizer Chiefs squad, Bongani Sam joined from Orlando Pirates. However, his arrival was not anywhere near as controversial as Tau's two decades ago.

Key players this season

Orlando Pirates have closed the gap significantly to Mamelodi Sundowns this season with a talented team. The name on everybody's lips is winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

For Kaizer Chiefs, keep an eye on Uruguayan winger Gaston Sirino. Sirino was a key part of a Mamelodi Sundowns team that has bucked previous trends by outshining the Soweto giants over the past decade with the help of heavy financial backing from the Motsepe family. He still possesses the skill and intelligence to make a difference when these two giants clash.