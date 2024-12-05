Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid, Man United, Liverpool eye Larsson

Gab Marcotti believes Liverpool are growing in confidence that Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract with the club. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, while Bayer Leverkusen are looking to ward off interest from United in striker Victor Boniface. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Pep Guardiola denies Kevin De Bruyne rift claims

- Tottenham eye signing amid Richarlison injuries

- Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar in talks with Sao Paolo

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is attracting attention. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson is on the radar of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool, says Sky Germany. Eintracht sit second in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and Larsson has four goals and one assist from 19 games so far. While forward Omar Marmoush has attracted the most attention at the club, Sweden international Larsson could be signed for around €50m.

- Liverpool are unlikely to see their opening contract offer to Virgil van Dijk accepted, according to The Athletic. It is reported that the deal "fell short" of the 33-year-old's expectations, with an agreement still required on the length and salary. The deal is the first to be offered by the Reds as they look to resolve three key first-team contract situations -- Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold -- and it is said that talks are continuing with the Netherlands centre-back's representatives.

- Bayer Leverkusen are planning to ward off interest in striker Victor Boniface by handing him a new contract, says Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga side are hopeful of signing the 23-year-old to a long-term deal until the summer of 2029, with Manchester United one of the clubs that are believed to be monitoring his situation as manager Ruben Amorim looks for a long-term striker solution. Boniface has scored six goals in eight league starts this season.

- Barcelona are trailing in the race to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres, according to Diario Sport. Manchester United and Manchester City are strong contenders to sign the Sweden international, who has scored 24 goals in 21 games for Sporting this season. Barça considered Gyökeres as a potential candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski. However, with Lewandowski edging closer to an automatic contract extension which will see him stay until June 2026, Barça are reluctant to make a big investment in a position that is already covered. Meanwhile, Foot Mercato reports that Paris Saint-Germain are no longer in the race for Gyökeres. Despite sporting director Luis Campos beginning talks with the 26-year-old's representatives regarding a potential switch to the Parc des Princes, coach Luis Enrique does not think he would fit his system.

- Real Madrid are looking at Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro and Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu as alternatives to Trent Alexander-Arnold if they can't sign the Liverpool right-back, reports TEAMtalk. The Reds are confident that the 26-year-old will renew his contract with his current deal expiring in the summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN Africa's Leonard Solms explores Barcelona's links with Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng is a supremely skilled winger. His ball control and dribbling ability are impressive, but there are several South African players who possess these qualities and what sets the youngster apart from his peers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is his eye for a pass. Although the country has one of the best professional leagues in Africa, most South African academies lack the structure of Barcelona's La Masia and football is predominantly a working-class sport. Therefore, players often grow up developing their dribbling ability in informal environments, without the vision and positional awareness needed to succeed at top European clubs. However, Mofokeng clearly has an innate football intelligence that can be nurtured. He came through the highly-regarded School of Excellence, which previously produced Premier League star Steven Pienaar, so the foundation of his game was laid before he joined one of the country's biggest clubs, Orlando Pirates, two years ago. In terms of his core attributes, he is similar to Cole Palmer, but has yet to reach the Chelsea star's level of productivity in terms of goals and assists. If Barcelona sign him, he will likely have to wait for first-team action and play in the B team for a while. However, there is no player in South Africa with greater potential and that is reflected in the level of clubs he is being linked to.

OTHER RUMORS

Confidence is emerging from AC Milan that winger Rafael Leão will stay at San Siro. Leao, 25, has been linked with multiple clubs across Europe but, following recent impressive performances under manager Paulo Fonseca, there is optimism that he is likely to extend his stay with the Rossoneri. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are interested in a move for Wolves attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha, and the Gunners are ahead of Manchester United in the race for him. (Ekrem Konur)

The representatives of Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee have promised Juventus that they are his first choice if he leaves in January. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona maintain interest in Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique. The Blaugrana are reported to have been following the 23-year-old since 2022, and he is still on their radar amid belief that they could incorporate him into the same starting XI as Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. (Sport).

Manchester United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal for the signature of Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Talks between Fenerbahce and Al Nassr over a deal for attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca are ongoing. (Rudy Galetti)

Juventus are open to letting midfielder Nicolo Fagioli leave the club for €25m, with Premier League sides Manchester City and Tottenham reported to be interested. (Nicolo Schira)

Premier League clubs including Fulham, Wolves, Brentford, and Ipswich are keeping close tabs on Celtic striker Daniel Cummings. (Daily Mail)

Roma have made an initial enquiry regarding a move for Everton striker Beto. (Calciomercato)

LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec is being monitored by Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool as well as clubs like Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan and Napoli (CaughtOffside)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilón is a target for Getafe, either in the January transfer window or at the end of the season when his contract expires. (Super Deporte)

Girona are monitoring Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with the Brazilian looking to move in January in search of playing time having yet to make an appearance for the Bianconeri this season. (Diario AS)

West Ham United are looking at potential replacements for under-pressure Julen Lopetegui including former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić and Sérgio Conceição, who left Porto at the end of last season. (The Times)

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng. (Soccer Laduma)

Bayern Munich have made significant progress in negotiations to extend Alphonso Davies' contract. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Fikayo Tomori could be allowed to leave AC Milan in the summer for the centre-back to return to the Premier League. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are willing to let Axel Disasi leave in January despite the defender beginning to get more game time under Enzo Marseca. (TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are confident of completing a new deal for Ibrahima Konaté with talks continuing to proceed as planned. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ajax, Stade Rennais and Sevilla scouts will watch Fenerbahce winger Oğuz Aydın during the club's derby match against Besiktas on Saturday. (Ekrem Konur)

Torino could look to sign Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone for €15m and include an option for Samuele Ricci. Monza's Andrea Petagna is seen as an alternative. (Tuttosport)

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign 19-year-old Millwall winger Romain Esse and loan him back to the EFL Championship club for the rest of the season. (The Standard)

Sevilla, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation of Bryan Zaragoza, who has been on loan at Osasuna from Bayern Munich. (Ekrem Konur)