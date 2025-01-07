ESPN's Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik give their immediate reaction to Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. (2:26)

Tottenham Hotspur have taken up their option to extend Son Heung-Min's contract by a further year to 2026, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old's existing agreement was due to expire at the end of the season but Spurs were always relaxed about the situation given they could exercise a clause inserted into the deal he signed in 2021.

Son has made 431 appearances for Tottenham and was named club captain by Ange Postecoglou shortly after he became head coach in August 2023.

Tottenham's decision puts an end to any speculation over Son's immediate future, but sources have told ESPN that the South Korea international was hopeful of a fresh, longer-term agreement.

However, no talks took place and Spurs simply decided to exercise the option they already had.

"The main ambition is to make sure he finishes his career here with some silverware," Postegoglou said ahead of Tottenham's Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min has scored six goals in all competitions so far this season. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Son will mark 10 years at the club this summer but some supporters have been critical of a dip in his performances of late, even though his legendary status at the club is already secure.

The forward has scored 169 goals for Spurs -- the fourth-highest tally in the club's history -- but is yet to win a trophy given Tottenham's wait for silverware dates back to 2008.

Postecoglou face Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday.