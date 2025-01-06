Open Extended Reactions

We're back! The Christmas/New Year period brought us plenty of good soccer to dissect, with the first weekend of 2025 no different when it came to talking points. Despite having a chance to extend their lead atop the Premier League, Liverpool had to settle for a spirited home draw against a Man United side that is finally showing signs of a turnaround under Ruben Amorim. (The Reds also picked a bad time for their most tired, uninspired performance of the season.)

In Spain, Real Madrid surged to the top of LaLiga with a win over troubled Valencia before heading off to Saudi Arabia for the Supercopa de España, while Barcelona welcomed back a key player from a long-term injury in their Copa del Rey win. The German Bundesliga is still on winter break, but Italy's Serie A gave us a captivating Rome derby in which struggling Roma toppled their high-flying Lazio rivals in the game of the weekend. Elsewhere, there were talking points galore for Manchester City, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Let's get to it. Here are musings and reactions to the most memorable moments of the weekend.

Liverpool at their worst, Man United at their best ... and it's still a draw as Arne Slot's team dominate the expected goals

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that the above is true, given that Liverpool have twice as many points in the Premier League (and, still, a game in hand) and have lost as many games in the past year (six) as United lost in December alone. On a day when the midfield wasn't dominant, when the back line showed plenty of holes and when the forward went AWOL for long stretches, Liverpool still put together an xG of 2.82 (to United's 1.05) in a 2-2 draw.

Of course, performance matters -- not just production -- and Slot will be reflecting on what went wrong on Sunday. The fact that he still brought on Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota for Luis Díaz and Curtis Jones after Cody Gakpo put them 2-1 up speaks volumes. Defending the lead was the last thing on his mind: He wanted to turn the game (and the performance) around.

For the first hour or so, Liverpool looked a little flat and you wonder if that isn't partly down to some players possibly feeling fatigued. Virgil Van Dijk has played every minute of every game in the Premier League and Champions League, while Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah have started every game in those two competitions. Slot rotates less than other managers, and that may need to change going forward if they are to stay sharp.

That doesn't explain their defensive frailties, but then they've always been there. Andrew Robertson was late on Amad Diallo's goal, but he's been slowing down this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold's deficiencies off the ball are nothing new and, no, they have nothing to do with his contractual issues. He simply has lapses and if you're going to have him in your lineup for what he gives you on the attacking end -- and let's face it, other than Salah, few on this team are as good at creating something from nothing as Alexander-Arnold -- you need to make tactical accommodations. In the 4-2-3-1 setup, he's simply more exposed, especially with a half-fit Ibrahima Konaté at the back, which is why we might see Slot tweaking the system to mask his weaknesses. (Or not: There's also an argument that there's no point switching things up if he's going to be out of there in a few months.)

Of Liverpool's shortcomings Sunday, the only one that really ought to be a concern is the aforementioned lack of intensity and legginess. That could mean making moves in the January window.

Lisandro Martinez scored an impressive goal and Man United showed a sense of unity in a 2-2 draw at rivals Liverpool. Despite the run of results, United under Amorim are showing legitimate progress. Carl Recine/Getty Images

As for United, this should be a big confidence boost and not just because, without that late Christmas gift of a penalty from Matthijs De Ligt (shades of his Juventus days) they would have won this game. Manuel Ugarte turned in his best performance yet in a United shirt, Diogo Dalot was a constant thorn in Liverpool's flank and Amad Diallo showed just why he might be United's most intelligent player.

The fact that Amorim has six defeats in 12 games in charge in all competitions, whereas Erik Ten Hag had four in 14 when he was sacked, is largely irrelevant. Amorim is building and this performance shows what he can do when he actually has time to prepare for a game. Admittedly, it's easier to plan for an opponent like Liverpool where you know they will be taking the game to you (and not the other way around) and truer tests will come against other opponents. But the pieces are starting to fall into place.

Cast your mind back to when Amorim was appointed and everybody wondered about his 3-4-2-1 system and which players might fit where and how many signings they'd need to make to put together an Amorim-style starting XI. I'd argue that we got many of the answers we're looking for.

André Onana works as a ball-playing keeper and the back three could use some depth, but otherwise, they're getting the job done (if you swap in Leny Yoro). The Kobbie Mainoo-Ugarte partnership worked. Bruno Fernandes isn't going anywhere and Diallo looks a natural. Between Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, you have two competent wingbacks, and Rasmus Hojlund is still developing.

play 1:44 Marcotti defends Alexander-Arnold after struggling vs. Man United Gab Marcotti defends Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw vs. Manchester United.

In terms of the starting lineup, you'd think maybe an alternative wide option -- at Sporting, he generally had one traditional wing-back and one more attacking player wide -- and perhaps a center-forward to challenge or upgrade Hojlund. And then, of course, you need to add depth. But as far as putting together an XI that fits what he wants to do, United aren't far away. Now it's a question of continuing to learn the system.

The latter may be the most important thing United need to do to close the gap on Liverpool. It's going to be tough, because Sunday showed how big it still is.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's redemption tale marks the Rome derby

Rome is different to most places, and AS Roma are different to most clubs. The intensity of the city and the team is wearying; the shirt is that much heavier if you're Roma born and bred like Lorenzo Pellegrini, the current captain, who joined as an 11-year-old and spent his entire career there, apart from two seasons as Sassuolo.

You're venerated, sure, but when things go wrong, you can also be scapegoated by a hugely demanding fan base. Especially when, like Pellegrini, you don't have the charisma of some of the captains who came before you, like Daniele De Rossi and Francesco Totti. And especially when the team hasn't been punching its weight for the past six months, you've lost your form and you're seen as part of the problem, not part of the solution.

That's why it had been six weeks since Pellegrini (despite being fit) had started a Serie A game. And that's why Roma boss Claudio Ranieri had told the media he wouldn't start the derby. ("Not in the right frame of mind.") The stakes were just too high.

GAB & JULS PODCAST Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens dive into the latest news and gossip, analyze matches with special guests, and give their perspective on the world of football. Stream now

But then, the old fox Ranieri wasn't being straight because Pellegrini did start and even scored a gorgeous goal, while working his backside off in the 2-0 Roma win.

After the win, Pellegrini enjoyed the adulation of the crowd. The hometown hero had been redeemed, and Ranieri had worked one of his psychological masterstrokes. (Either that or it's his derby hex over Lazio: played five, won five in his three stints as Roma boss.)

That said, it was far from comfortable. Roma went 2-0 up inside of 20 minutes, but failed to impose themselves as most of the rest of the game was one-way traffic, with Lazio enjoying 76% possession after the break and the Giallorossi in siege mode.

Look past the score and let it be a reminder that Lazio remain a far better side right now. But if you're a Roma fan, enjoy the mended bridges with your captain.

Ange Postecoglou can't have it both ways

play 2:26 Did Postecoglou make a mistake dropping Son and Maddison? ESPN's Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik give their immediate reaction to Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

I get that Ange Postecoglou is angry. His Tottenham side has taken one point from the past four games and sits closer to relegation than to European qualification in the table. He's had to deal with a frightening string of injuries, and his high-risk/high-reward style of play -- the sort that gets described as "brave" when they win and "naive" when they lose -- has plenty of critics.

On Saturday, against a resurgent Newcastle (six wins in a row) with an "on fire" Alexander Isak (nine goals in his past seven outings) they took the lead, hit the woodwork and ended up losing at home as a string of refereeing decisions went against them.

I'd be angry too, but if you're going to be angry, you need to speak up and be clear. Instead, he said: "On any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game. ... I'm as angry as I've ever been that the players were denied their right rewards for a fantastic performance."

The problem is that this is the same Postecoglou who doesn't like VAR and says, "Decisions are decisions: you either accept it or you don't." And that he doesn't like the "forensic study of every decision."

Fair enough, but the decision that most incensed him -- Joelinton's handball in the build-up to Newcastle's equalizer -- needed just that: forensic analysis to establish if it was punishable, and if it led directly to the goal. (For the record, I thought it was and the goal should have been disallowed.)

You can't have it both ways. You can't preach old-school, no VAR, refs-are-human-too-so-live-with-it fare, and then get grumpy when you don't get the calls.

As for the game itself, had decisions gone Tottenham's way -- it wasn't just the Joelinton handball, Dan Burn could have been sent off and there was a Joelinton head-butt in there too -- they could have won the game, sure, but equally, Newcastle put together an xG of 2.45 (to 0.94). It wasn't exactly a smash-and-grab for the visiting team.

Quick hits

10. Napoli keep rolling as David Neres has some asking "Khvicha who?" OK, that's excessive. Napoli are a better side with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (who was unavailable in the 3-0 away win at Fiorentina, due to injury, not contractual reasons). But the production Antonio Conte is getting from Neres -- whose career has been more lows than highs, despite his unquestioned talent -- is astounding and give the club leverage over Kvaratskhelia. With his other first-choice winger (Matteo Politano) also out, Conte also reinvented left-back Leonardo Spinazzola (rumoured to be moving in January) as a wide forward. Conte may have his faults, but when it comes to coaching and finding solutions, he's among the best, which is why Napoli are top of Serie A.

9. Real Madrid are a microcosm of themselves in turbulent win at Valencia: Miracles from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, missed penalties (this time it's Jude Bellingham), a Kylian Mbappé disallowed goal, a Vinícius red card and a rousing Luka Modric-fueled comeback in the last five minutes: just your average Madrid game these days. The difference is that following a lackluster first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated after the break against a fired-up Valencia side and fully deserved the three points. The only thing to spoil it was Vinicius' red card. A lot of it was down to Stole Dimitrievski's shenanigans, falling to the ground theatrically after Vinicius pushed him in the neck, but Vini didn't help himself, particularly after being given his marching orders. (Antonio Rüdiger appeared to physically take him off the pitch.) Sure, he plays on emotion, but this was the case of an opponent suckering him into a red card and a pedantic VAR. You expect more from him.

8. You wouldn't inflict Peter Lim on your worst enemies, let alone long-suffering Valencia fans: Before the Real Madrid game, there were wide-ranging protests against absentee owner Peter Lim, some of which had to be quelled by law enforcement. Lim isn't the reason Valencia are in dire financial straits -- theirs is a long-running story of mismanagement -- but he's a case study in bad owners. After an initial flurry of interest in the club, followed by fan backlash when things didn't work out, he seemingly withdrew in a pique of anger. His neglect is palpable. Rather than selling the club, it feels as if he'd rather see it flounder and drive itself into the ground, mainly because he's rich enough not to care.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

7. Is Leon Bailey what Aston Villa have been missing: After taking Aston Villa to fourth place (and the Europa Conference League semifinals) last season, this year was always going to be uphill for Unai Emery, what with the added stress of the Champions League and a squad that isn't substantially bigger than last year (Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene in, Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Álex Moreno, Nicolò Zaniolo and Clément Lenglet out). Missing too have been Leon Bailey's goals. Last year he had 10 in the league alone (14 overall), all of them from open play. The winner he scored Saturday in the 2-1 win over Leicester was his first of the campaign. Villa's squad is stretched and players will understandably have ups and downs. But if Bailey can find his "ups" in the latter half of the season -- as some of his teammates might decline -- Villa will be in the mix for a Champions League spot. And with his contract up in June (though the club have an option to extend it by a year), he'll be helping himself too.

6. Paris Saint-Germain down Monaco at home in French Super Cup: Or, as they call it, the "Trophee des Champions." And yes, I use the term "home" lightly, but aptly, because it was in Doha, Qatar. (I'm glad they're getting some use out of those stadiums, though it's weird that it was played at Stadium 974, the one made out of shipping containers that was supposed to be disassembled after the World Cup only to still be there over two years later.) PSG had the upper hand for most of the game and should have put things to bed earlier against a lacklustre Monaco. Instead, they had to wait for injury time and Ousmane Dembélé's winner. Dembele again played at centre-forward, with Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos on the bench. I've given up on trying to figure out Luis Enrique, but Dembele is up to double figures in goals on the season and I guess those are centre-forward numbers.

play 2:15 Chelsea 'going in the right direction' despite draw with Palace ESPN's Janusz Michallik believes Enzo Maresca has Chelsea going in the right direction despite dropping two points at Crystal Palace.

5. Can we agree that Enzo Maresca was right and Chelsea aren't ready? Being ready isn't just about outplaying the opposition, but about getting the details right. This weekend's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace highlighted the fine margins. Against an opponent who are better than their league position suggests (Palace lost just once since early November), Chelsea can pinpoint three moments that went against them: the two Nico Jackson misses (one of them which he took, weirdly, with the outside of his boot) and Cole Palmer giving the ball away (or being needlessly played into trouble, take your pick) ahead of the Palace equalizer. It's these margins that separate title contenders from young teams that are still developing. Chelsea are the latter.

4. Good and (self-inflicted) bad for Barcelona after cup win: It's the Barcelona way these days, as there's always a yang for every yin. The good news is that Ronald Araújo played 90 minutes in the 4-0 win at fourth-tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. The game itself -- beyond some stat-padding for Robert Lewandowski, who took his seasonal total to 25 -- was otherwise unremarkable, but the return of Araujo, out since his injury in the Copa America last July, is big. If they're going to mount a title challenge in the second half of the campaign, they can't rely solely on Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez. The bad, unsurprisingly, is the Dani Olmo situation after Barcelona's third appeal to re-register him was rejected. It's pretty simple: There are rules and there are deadlines, and they're not being respected. Barca say they're going to court as they see the denial as a technicality. Fine. But the irony of all this is that they risk losing a player who cost them a fortune and who they didn't really need to begin with.

play 1:23 Should Brighton's penalty against Arsenal have been overturned? Gab & Juls discuss the penalty William Saliba conceded during Brighton vs. Arsenal.

3. Depleted Arsenal aren't quite the same thing, but Mikel Arteta is right to be angry: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard are Arsenal's three biggest attacking threats and when they take the pitch without all three (though Odegaard did play the last half hour), it's not going to be quite the same thing. Brighton may be winless in eight games after this weekend's 1-1 draw, but they're a tough out and an awkward opponent and, after taking the lead through Ethan Nwaneri (fine performance, but he's a totally different player from Saka), they were on the back foot for much of the second half. Still, the result would end up hinging on the penalty, awarded when William Saliba appeared to mistime his header and instead struck Joao Pedro in the face with his head. The dynamic of the incident was odd, and odder still was the fact that VAR showed Saliba also made contact with the ball. Arteta was furious, saying he'd "never seen a penalty like this." That makes two of us (probably more). I suppose if you apply a very twisted logic and you treat an attempted header like an attempted clearance with your boot -- at the same time ignoring the fact that Saliba makes contact -- you can sort of see the reasoning behind the decision... but man, that was weird.

2. Sérgio Conceição gets shot at trophy right away after replacing Paulo Fonseca: It's a Milan derby on Monday night in the Italian Super Cup (played -- why not? -- in Saudi Arabia yet again) and for the new Rossoneri boss, it's a chance at immediate silverware. At least, that's the line peddled. I seriously doubt any Milan fan will judge Conceicao or the decision to ditch Fonseca based on what happens in the Super Cup. Most see it for what it is: a manufactured "final four" that generates Saudi revenue and not much else. Milan weren't great in his first outing -- the comeback win against Juventus -- and they'll need to step it up against Inter. The odd thing about the Conceicao choice is that his style of football feels like a departure from what they tried to do under Fonseca. With the shadow of superagent Jorge Mendes luring in the background, you hope it doesn't also mean a shift away from the philosophy of pushing younger players and aggressive front-foot football too.

play 2:50 Are Man City starting to find their form after West Ham win? ESPN's Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik give their immediate reaction to Man City's 4-1 at home to West Ham.

1. Back-to-back wins for Man City, but Pep Guardiola is still grumpy (and you can see why): Guardiola could lie to himself (and to us) and talk about how consecutive victories mean they're now just three points from third place, Savinho had turned the corner, Erling Haaland was scoring again and normal service had resumed in the 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday. Instead, he talked about how the performance was "not good," how they're not composed and how they're not working the way they should. He's right. West Ham could have been a couple goals up early (Rúben Dias' absence can't be an alibi for how poor the defending is), Savinho's opener was deflected and they were again far too vulnerable in transition. Facing reality, which is what he's doing, is the first step in fixing things.