Man United's well-earned draw at Liverpool gives Amorim hope

Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- Amad scored a late equaliser to end Manchester United's three-game losing streak and seal a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday that put the brakes on Liverpool's procession towards the Premier League title.

Having taken the lead through Lisandro Martínez early in the second half, a Cody Gakpo equaliser and Mohamed Salah penalty turned the game in Liverpool's favour as Arne Slot's side looked set to deepen the gloom for United coach Ruben Amorim, but winger Amad earned United a point when he scored in the 80th minute after converting Alejandro Garnacho's cross from ten yards.

In a game that was almost postponed due to heavy snow in the north of England -- it required two safety meetings on Sunday for the game to be cleared to play -- United came close to snatching a late win when Harry Maguire shot over the crossbar from close range in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Despite the late drama, though, Liverpool held on to claim a point that moves them six clear of Arsenal at the top of the table. -- Mark Ogden

United's best showing under Amorim offers hope for future

Manchester United were a Maguire shin away from sealing a dramatic 3-2 win against Liverpool at Anfield, but despite the disappointment of failing to snatch victory against the league leaders, this was a win in every aspect for Amorim. Had Maguire scored from Joshua Zirkzee's 97th-minute pass six yards from goal, this would have been a famous victory for United and their first at Anfield since 2016, but in the end, they claimed a draw on which Amorim can now build upon.

United went into this game with Amorim, hired from Sporting CP in November to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag, claiming that his players were "afraid" to have the ball and even said the club could be in a relegation battle after five defeats in their last six league games.

However, United were outstanding against the best team in the country, and although there are still clear issues to address -- a lack of firepower being an obvious one -- Amorim will have been boosted by the performance of his back three and the developing partnership in midfield of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte. Out wide, wing-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui were both outstanding and crucial to the final result, and overall, the unity and spirit shown by his players will have been a huge positive for the manager.

Having taken the lead and then lost it, United then showed real fighting spirit to claim a draw and almost snatch a win. This result could be a line in the sand for the new United under Amorim because his players set a benchmark performance to measure themselves against going forward. -- Ogden

Liverpool's lack of control cause for concern?

One of the hallmarks of this Liverpool team under Slot has been its hunger for control. Whereas former manager Jürgen Klopp was a major proponent of "heavy-metal football," his successor prefers to keep things more low-key, often passing teams into submission rather than getting embroiled in wild, end-to-end contests.

Slot, then, likely will have been unimpressed with the frequency with which his side ceded control against United, often giving the ball away and allowing their opponents to create high-value chances.

Ahead of the clash, much of the talk was about the potential for another Liverpool demolition job, with Amorim's side having lost each of their previous three Premier League games before Sunday's showdown at Anfield. Just as they did on Merseyside last season, though, United managed to frustrate their hosts while also carrying a threat at the other end of the pitch.

At no point in the game did Liverpool really have their proverbial boots on United's throats for a sustained spell. The hosts' periods of dominance proved fleeting.

For the neutral, it made for a highly entertaining match, but Slot will be worried about how often United were able to sow the seeds of disarray among his players. Andy Robertson's heavy pass for Ryan Gravenberch, which trickled straight out of play when Liverpool were chasing a winner in the 95th minute, typified the hosts' slightly erratic display. -- Beth Lindop

Amad netted the equaliser as Manchester United went to Anfield and earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold becoming Liverpool's weak link

For all the noise surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future and a possible summer move to Real Madrid, this game highlighted the reality that the defender is becoming a weak link in Slot's team.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and now free to speak to non-English teams over a free transfer in the summer. Alexander-Arnold's contract situation prompted Real to approach Liverpool last week over a possible January move for the player -- an approach that was rejected.

While Alexander-Arnold's attacking qualities remain a big asset and a genuine part of Liverpool's armoury, Slot should be growing increasingly concerned by his right-back's defensive performances. Quite simply, he was woeful against United.

On two occasions in the first half, Dalot beat Alexander-Arnold in a foot race after easily taking the ball past him. It was the same story in the second half, and both United's goals came from attacks down their left by attacking the hapless Alexander-Arnold's position.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk angrily shouted at Alexander-Arnold for his lapses of concentration, but United continued to attack down his flank.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Alexander-Arnold's performance was so bad that, with Conor Bradley now fit and available after a recent injury, Slot may be tempted to make a change ahead of the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. Bradley replaced Alexander-Arnold as a late substitute; he may soon find himself in that position permanently, and Liverpool might be tempted to cash in should Real come calling again. -- Ogden

Gakpo becoming man for the big occasion

When Klopp's Quadruple-chasing side travelled to Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup last March -- a game that ultimately ended in a 4-3 win for the hosts at Old Trafford -- former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher scathingly remarked that Gakpo "plays like the game is in slow motion."

The comment seemed to sum up the kind of form Gakpo found himself in at the end of last term and where he ranked within the Reds' attacking pecking order. Despite making 53 appearances in all competitions, the Netherlands international struggled to hit the heights in his first full campaign at Anfield and became something of a utility player, often deployed through the middle and sometimes in midfield.

But Slot's arrival in the summer has sparked a revival for the forward, who now has registered 12 goals and four assists in all competitions. While his raw numbers are impressive, so too is the nature of his goals.

This season, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net against Real Madrid, Manchester City and now United, and is fast becoming Liverpool's man for the big occasion. Having rarely been given a starting berth in his favoured left-wing position under Klopp, he has played there almost exclusively under Slot, often with Luis Díaz playing in the false nine role beside him.

It is a tactical switch that has reaped major rewards, both for Gakpo and for Liverpool. -- Lindop

Højlund's quality doesn't match his work rate

Rasmus Højlund has scored just two Premier League goals all season for Manchester United, but he really should have scored his third when clean through in the first half against Liverpool. Having been released by Martínez's pinpoint pass -- made easier by Højlund's clever arcing run -- Højlund took a touch to control and then sent his left-foot shot directly at Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

play 1:44 Marcotti defends Alexander-Arnold after struggling vs. Man United Gab Marcotti defends Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in Liverpool's 2-2 draw vs. Manchester United.

Højlund's finish, using his sidefoot rather than striking through the ball, belied the lack of confidence of a striker in search of goals. It also highlighted the lack of killer instinct in United's team.

United simply don't have a proven goal scorer in their team, and it means that Højlund, Zirkzee and Amad must shoulder the heavy burden of scoring. It's a lot of responsibility for three players aged 23 or under.

Bruno Fernandes and the out-of-favour Marcus Rashford, who was absent due to illness at Anfield, remain United's leading scorers in the Premier League with just four goals apiece. That is well below the tally expected of a striker at a top club.

Højlund is still only 21 years old, so hardly the finished article, but the concern at United should be whether he can ever develop into a 20-goal-a-season striker. The same applies to Zirkzee.

After being thrown on as a late substitute, Zirkzee should have shot at goal rather than pass for Maguire to miss the chance. Like Højlund's first-half miss, it showcased a striker low on confidence and who isn't quite good enough at this level.

United have too many of those and need a striker who will put those chances in the back of the net. -- Ogden