Arteta: We've been the best team but still missing something (0:56)

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal are "very alert" in the January transfer market after the London club suffered a fresh injury blow with Ethan Nwaneri out for a "few weeks."

Nwaneri has filled in for the also injured Bukayo Saka on the right wing in Arsenal's last two Premier League games but was forced off shortly after scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

"Unfortunately he's picked up a muscular injury," Arteta confirmed on Monday. "He will be out for a few weeks."

With Raheem Sterling also out -- and Kai Havertz a doubt for the Carabao Cup semifinal against Newcastle United on Tuesday with illness -- Arsenal are lacking forward options and Arteta is not ruling out turning to the transfer window for help.

"What happens in the market, we are very alert," the Arsenal boss said. "It's not a yes, it's not a no.

"Bringing in bodies, it doesn't help."

Arsenal will get a closer look at Alexander Isak in the flesh on Tuesday when Newcastle visit the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal.

Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has insisted there is no chance the in-form Sweden forward, who has nine goals in his last seven league games, will move on in January.

"Obviously he's a top player, he's in top form," Arteta said of Isak. "He is scoring a lot of goals.

"We will try to minimise the strength of the opposition."