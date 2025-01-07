Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised the club's leadership group, claiming he cannot think of anything positive Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have done since they arrived last year.

Ratcliffe's company INEOS acquired a 27.7% stake in United in December 2023, with the shareholding increased last month, but the changes off the pitch haven't led to improved fortunes on it -- under Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim as manager.

Amid one of their worst starts to a Premier League season in history, United also opted to raise matchday ticket prices to £66 per league game, with no concessions for children or pensioners.

That move prompted protests from fans, with club legend Scholes adding his voice to the concerns over Ratcliffe's overall impact.

"[INEOS] have been in charge [of United] for nearly a year now and everything is still negative," Scholes said on The Overlap Football Fan Debate. "I can't think of something positive that they've done for the football club.

"Things are getting worse on the football pitch so couldn't they have just said that they'd do cheaper tickets -- couldn't they just give us something positive? How can you ask Manchester United fans to pay more money with what's on the football pitch?

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impact on Man United. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Where do these owners get the front to put ticket prices up for what we're watching? For the value, we're probably having our worst ever Premier League season and they've got the cheek to put the prices up.

"There is nothing positive happening with that football club. The team look bang average. They're not doing anything for fans.

"If we've got Sir Jim Ratcliffe, compared to all these American owners, who's been a United fan since growing up in an area in Manchester, and he's still hiking prices up. It just shows that they don't care."

United are 13th in the Premier League following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Their next game is an FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal on Sunday.