The EFL have defended the ball used in Carabao Cup matches after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta suggested the variation in flight may have been a factor in Tuesday's semifinal, first leg defeat to Newcastle United.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 at Emirates Stadium through goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon on a night when Arsenal missed a host of chances.

They ended with an expected goals figure of 3.12 -- the highest for a Premier League team in any game where they failed to score this season.

Asked what he could do to avoid those wasted opportunities becoming a psychological problem, Arteta referenced the change in ball -- as per the competition regulations with a Puma offering used instead of the regular Nike ball seen in the Premier League.

"Nothing, just try and show them, give them tips of what we can do better," he said. "I think we kicked a lot of the balls over the bar and it is tricky: this ball flies a lot.

"We discuss that as well so there are details we can do better. But at the end, that's gone. This is no way back, it is about the next game. That is our world."

Kai Havertz was one of the Arsenal players to miss a glorious chance against Newcastle on Tuesday. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Later pushed on what the specific issue with the ball was, Arteta continued: "It is just different, very different to the Premier League ball and you have to adapt to that because it flies differently. When you touch it, the grip is very different as well and you have to adapt."

However, the EFL released a statement to ESPN on Wednesday in which they claimed not to have received a single complaint prior to Arteta's comments.

It read: "As is required throughout the professional game, the PUMA ball used in this season's Carabao Cup and in EFL competition since 2021-22 is tested in accordance with the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs and meets the FIFA Quality Pro standard.

"In addition to the Carabao Cup, the same ball has been successfully used in other major European leagues, including both Serie A and LaLiga and our three divisions in the EFL.

"All Clubs play with the same ball, and we have received no further comments of this nature following any of the previous 88 fixtures which have taken place in this season's Carabao Cup."

Arteta was part of Manchester City's coaching staff when Pep Guardiola complained about the ball after a fourth-round tie in October 2017.

Guardiola claimed "to score with that ball is a miracle," referencing the Mitre ball, after beating Wolves 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw. The EFL subsequently released a statement defending that ball.