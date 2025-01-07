Cristiano Ronaldo unveils Portugal's first new kits by Puma

Open Extended Reactions

After Portugal's long association with Nike officially came to an end in 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. have unveiled Puma's first kits for the national team.

The Seleção had been supplied with their jerseys by Nike for almost three decades, since 1997, but a new year signals a new start for the men's and women's teams.

Puma has picked up the reins and kicked things off with a set of home and away shirts that are smart and laden with subtle decorative detailing.

PUMA

The home kit is a brighter shade of red than would be traditionally associated with the Portuguese national colours, while the contrasting deep green is used sparingly alongside an off-white hue ("sugared almond" to be specific) to trim the collar and cuffs.

PUMA

The Quinas emblem of the Portuguese Football Federation has been given a minimalist makeover and affixed to the chest while the five silver emblems found within the national coat of arms have been used to provide inspiration for an all-over print that has been embedded within the fabric.

PUMA

The new away jersey is a more daring design with a white base and futuristic, rippled dot graphic washing over the torso in red and green.

The women's team have their own bespoke variation of the away kit which has a faint mint green base overlaid with a similar pattern of mottled red and green.

These Puma kits will likely be the final ones Ronaldo will wear as Portugal captain, leading his country through qualification for the 2026 World Cup being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. It's set to be his last international tournament, as he said after the 2024 Euros that he won't play another European Championship.