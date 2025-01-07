Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou has said that even Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah would struggle in his Tottenham side.

Salah has been one of the most in-form players in Europe this season, scoring 21 goals in 27 games and helping Liverpool top the Premier League after 19 games.

However, he would be unlikely to repeat that level of play had he played for Tottenham this season, Postecoglou said a day before the two sides meet in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg.

"Mo is a world-class player, but if you put him in our team now I'm not sure he'll have that same level of performance because of the situation we're in as a group," Postecoglou said.

"His attacking play, who do you need? You need a team that's kind of in good form, creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, having a really solid foundation of a defence that is cohesive. None of these things exist at the moment."

The Australian coach has come under fire at times this season amid lacklustre form that sees them with just two wins in their last 11 games in all competitions.