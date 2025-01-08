Open Extended Reactions

Galatasaray are plotting a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, a source has told ESPN.

The Turkish giants made an approach to Gündogan's representatives in summer before he decided to return to the Etihad Stadium from Barcelona.

Galatasaray do not believe there is any prospect of luring Gündogan -- who has family links to Turkey -- to Istanbul in January while he remains an important part of Pep Guardiola's squad for the rest of the season.

There is, however, hope that a potential transfer could materialise in the summer window, particularly if City revamp their midfield with new signings.

Gündogan, who is also linked with a move to Inter Milan, has played 25 times for City since returning from Spain but, now 34, he has so far struggled to recreate the form he showed prior to his switch to Camp Nou in 2023.

He retired from international duty with Germany in 2024 winning 82 caps. Sources told ESPN he believes he could play for one more club in Europe before possibly sealing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia to end his career.

Ilkay Gündogan could be on his way out of Manchester City again. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gündogan rejoined City in August after his contract at Barcelona was terminated by mutual consent. He signed a one-year deal at the Etihad with the option to extend by another year until 2026. A decision about whether or not to trigger the option has not yet been taken.

He has been named on the bench for City's last three games. His last start came in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Dec. 21. The club are looking to sign another midfielder in the January window and hold an interest in Atalanta's Brazil international Éderson