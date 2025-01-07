Ange Postecoglou voices his opinion on the upcoming VAR trial for the Carabao Cup semifinals. (1:03)

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has voiced his displeasure about the new VAR procedure taking in place in this week's Carabao Cup semifinal first legs.

In a trial measure, referees will explain VAR decisions to the crowd via an in-stadium microphone in Arsenal's clash against Newcastle United on Tuesday and when Tottenham host Liverpool on Wednesday.

The trial is limited to when the referee has visited the pitchside monitor for subjective overturns, and after decisions made on matters such as offside and accidental handball by the goal scorer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he supported the change as it "brings clarity and communication," but Tottenham's Postecoglou has insisted he is not a fan.

"Do I welcome it? No," Postecoglou said on Tuesday.

"Do you think if they had shown the handball on the weekend that our supporters would have been happy? Would they have come away and said, 'oh, that's great, they explained it?'"

Tottenham were beaten by 2-1 Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, with the visitors' first goal coming after the ball seemed to strike Joelinton's arm.

Postecoglou, who has frequently criticised VAR during his spell at Spurs, added: "But at the same time, I have to accept that it's coming in. I have to accept that this is the way forward. I have to accept that I have to be a part of that.

"But it shouldn't surprise anyone if I'm not sort of cheerleader for those kind of things."

Tottenham's last major trophy came in England's League Cup, 16 years ago.

The first leg takes place at the Tottenham Stadium on Wednesday before the second leg at Anfield on Feb. 6.