Chelsea are monitoring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi as they weigh up a move to bolster their defensive options this month, sources have told ESPN.

The 24-year-old, who spent the majority of his youth career at Chelsea, has 18 months left on his contract at Selhurst Park, and ESPN has previously reported Guéhi is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Several Premier League clubs have been tracking the England international for some time and Palace rejected multiple bids from Newcastle in the summer due to a reluctance to allow Michael Olise, Joachim Anderson and Guéhi all to depart in the same window.

They would be equally reluctant to lose Guéhi mid-season but the contract situation means his value is gradually diminishing. Palace had valued Guehi in excess of £70 million ($87.4m) but it is unclear if that figure has changed.

Sources have told ESPN there has been no direct contact between the clubs at this stage. Chelsea are open to signing a centre-back after losing Wesley Fofana to a serious hamstring injury which has left the club fearing he could miss the rest of the season.

Benoît Badiashile is also sidelined until next month with a thigh problem and Enzo Maresca opted to hand promising 18-year-old Josh Acheampong his first Premier League start in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea privately insist they are not under any immediate pressure from Profit and Sustainability Rules to sell players but any departures would bolster the funds available to Maresca.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are among those deemed surplus to requirements.