Arsenal ratings: Nwaneri shines but Gunners draw at Brighton

Arsenal missed the opportunity to go within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners got off to the perfect start on the south coast, with Ethan Nwaneri repaying his manager's faith by scoring his second Premier League goal after just 16 minutes.

However, they failed to capitalize on the early breakthrough, allowing Brighton to slowly work their way back into the match. After several squandered opportunities, Brighton's pressure finally took hold, as William Saliba fouled João Pedro inside the Arsenal box, allowing the Brazilian to smartly convert the subsequent spot-kick. Arsenal looked dangerous from set-pieces in the closing moments, but neither side could ultimately find a winning goal.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta's side five points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League table, who have two games in hand.

Positives

Nwaneri's second Premier League goal is yet more evidence that they have unearthed another academy gem. The 17-year-old has been tasked with deputizing for the injured Bukayo Saka in attack, and barring a few underwhelming corners, he did a sterling job.

The visitors could have easily lost today, as Brighton threatened to score a winner in the closing stages. While a draw isn't ideal, it could have been even worse for Arsenal tonight.

Negatives

It has been something of a theme all season, but Arsenal's football this evening wasn't the prettiest to watch. Time-wasting and game-management antics proved to be fruitless, while the performance itself was nothing to write home about. Furthermore, the side's usually deadly corner kicks were sub-par in the absence of Saka.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Mikel Arteta, 5 -- Injuries left the Arsenal boss with few options when it came to his starting XI today, as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard were benched. However, Arteta's decision to stick with Nwaneri on the right wing paid off, as the youngster bagged the opening goal. Both Martinelli and Ødegaard were introduced in the second period -- perhaps a little too late to make a meaningful impact.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 5 -- Had very little to do in the first half, but he did himself no favors with some erratic distribution choices. The Spaniard had little chance of saving João Pedro's coolly dispatched penalty on the hour mark.

DF Thomas Partey, 6 -- Made a solid start at right-back but as the game wore on, the midfielder started to struggle against the tricky Simon Adingra. Despite his best efforts, today was further evidence that Partey really isn't suited to the role.

DF Gabriel Magalhães, 6 -- As ever, he was dominant aerially on the rare occasions Brighton crossed into the Arsenal box, although much like his central-defensive partner, mistakes were a little too common in possession.

DF William Saliba, 5 -- Responsible for giving away a penalty kick, after accidentally head-butting João Pedro. Not a vintage outing from the Frenchman, who also gave the ball away cheaply at times.

DF Riccardo Calafiori, 6 -- Impressive from left-back in the first half, stepping in to make vital challenges with regularity. He endured a tougher last 30 minutes as Brighton pushed for a winner, ultimately picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

MF Declan Rice, 7 -- Drove Arsenal forward in a game where their midfield wasn't firing on all cylinders. Very nearly grabbed an assist from a couple of decent corner kick and free kick routines.

MF Jorginho, 5 -- Given the captain's armband in the absence of Ødegaard, but it was hardly a captain's performance this evening. Mistake-prone and ineffective defensively, he was replaced at the hour-mark.

MF Mikel Merino, 7 -- Played a lovely through-ball for Nwaneri's goal, and generally made a nuisance of himself in the opposition box with his physical presence. A tidy display overall in tough circumstances.

FW Ethan Nwaneri, 7 -- Benefitted from some questionable goalkeeping to score Arsenal's opener, but he was good value for it -- stretching the opposition with some dangerous runs in behind. However, the 17-year-old was subbed off at half-time with a muscular issue.

Ethan Nwaneri scored his second Premier League goal for Arsenal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

FW Gabriel Jesus, 5 -- A quiet outing from the forward, whose intelligent runs were frequently ignored. Indeed, for much of the game, he was feeding on scraps.

FW Leandro Trossard, 6 -- Somewhat drifted through the game, but the former Brighton winger did cause plenty of problems early on with his crosses into the opposition box.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Gabriel Martinelli (Nwaneri 46'), 5 -- Replaced Nwaneri at the break, but failed to replicate his young teammate's impact on proceedings.

Martin Ødegaard (Jorginho 64'), 6 -- Provided more structure to Arsenal's midfield, injecting some much-needed urgency late on as the visitors searched for a winner.