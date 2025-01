Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have extended Guro Reiten's contract. Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend Norweigan winger Guro Reiten's contract until 2026, the club have announced.

The 30-year-old signed a new deal with the Women's Super League (WSL) reigning champions in December 2023, which included the option to extend.

Reiten has made 177 appearances for Chelsea since joining in 2019, winning five WSL titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups with the club.

Reiten is the top scorer for Sonia Bompastor's side in the WSL this season with six goals.