Soweto Derby - Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off time, how to watch

There will be more than pride on the line for Orlando Pirates when they take on Kaizer Chiefs on February 1 at FNB Stadium in the first 2024/25 Soweto Derby.

The Buccaneers are in a title race with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who they trail by six points with a game in hand and will face a week later. Amakhosi, though a long way off the pace in fifth, would love to spoil the party of their Soweto neighbours.

Both of South Africa's most popular football clubs have played second fiddle to Mamelodi Sundowns in recent years. Backed by the Motsepe family's heavy investment, Sundowns have won the last seven titles, edging Pirates and Chiefs some years and leaving them in their dust in more recent title races.

However, since Spaniard José Riveiro took over in 2022, Pirates have closed the gap to Sundowns. This season, an exciting squad featuring sought-after young talents Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi has launched the Buccaneers into a title race and also seen them beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly to top spot in Group C of the CAF Champions League.

Chiefs continue to flounder - even under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who the club unveiled in July off the back of a worst-ever 10th place finish in 2023-24. Nabi has led the Glamour Boys through an uptick in performances since then, but injuries and inconsistency have prevented a proper title tilt.

The Soweto Derby isn't for the faint of heart, and the physicality, shown here by Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Kaizer Chiefs' Reeve Frosler, will be on full display. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:30 PM CAT (1:30 PM GMT, 8:30 AM ET)

Venue: FNB Stadium

Referee: TBC

How to watch:

The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Kaizer Chiefs have been battling an injury crisis in recent weeks, but they were handed a boost on Sunday as star Uruguayan winger Gastón Sirino came off the bench in the 4-0 win over Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs signed Sirino from Sundowns in August. His move was met by significant fanfare, but he had been out for a month and a half before his Free Agents cameo after breaking his rib against Polokwane City in early December.

Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo has been out with a broken fibula since October. Meanwhile, forward Ashley du Preez has also been out of action after being forced off early against former club Stellenbosch earlier in January.

Pirates have been without midfielder Goodman Mosele, striker Zakhele Lepasa, right-back Thabiso Monyane and Nigeria international centre-back Olisa Ndah in recent weeks. All four remained out of action for their 3-1 Nedbank Cup win over Richards Bay.

Orlando Pirates fans, always colourful and creative, have the bragging rights as the Bucs have won the last three Soweto Derbies. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Expected lineups:

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Thabiso Sesane | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Bradley Cross | CB Rushwin Dortley | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Njabulo Blom

CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa | CM Samkelo Zwane

LW Gastón Sirino | AM Mfundo Vilakazi | RW Pule Mmodi

ST Wandile Duba

Key Stats:

Orlando Pirates have won the last three Soweto derbies in all competitions.

Three of the last four Soweto derbies in the league have been decided by a 1-0 scoreline.

Former Chiefs forward Mabhuti Khenyeza scored the fastest goal in Soweto derby history, finding the net just 19 seconds into a 2-2 draw in Durban in 2007.

Orlando Pirates have won five of their last six games in all competitions (5-0-1), while Kaizer Chiefs have won four of theirs (4-0-2).