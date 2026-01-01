Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins have brought on Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman as a consultant to advise the organization on its general manager search process, according to sources.

It is not a permanent role, but he will be an adviser throughout the process for the Dolphins' next general manager.

Miami ownership wanted an outside respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league. Aikman brings this after more than three decades as an NFL player and broadcaster.

Aikman's advisory role with Miami will not affect his job as "Monday Night Football" analyst this season. Aikman is scheduled to be in the booth Saturday night for a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers that will decide the NFC's No. 1 seed.

The Dolphins and longtime general manager Chris Grier mutually parted ways on Halloween after the team started 2-7. Mike McDaniel has remained the team's head coach, with the team going 5-2 since Grier's departure. Miami is 7-9 entering Sunday's season finale at the New England Patriots.

Grier had been with the organization since 2000 and served as general manager since 2016. During his tenure as GM, the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami's 25-year playoff win drought is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Champ Kelly has been serving as the Dolphins' interim GM.