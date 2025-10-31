Stephen A. Smith is upset that Chris Grier was the first person out in Miami after a terrible start for the Dolphins. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Grier is out as Miami Dolphins general manager the team announced Friday, but head coach Mike McDaniel will keep his position through at least the regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins announced that the move was a mutual decision between Grier and the organization Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Miami fell to 2-7 with a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Champ Kelly will be Miami's interim general manager the rest of the season.

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways," team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve -- in 2025, 2026 and beyond -- and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season. There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder."

During Grier's tenure -- he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 -- the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami's 25-year playoff win drought is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Less than 10 hours after the loss to the Ravens, McDaniel spoke about the frustration stemming from the team's procedural and execution issues but also noted that his conversations with Ross have remained consistent throughout the season.

"No," he answered flatly when asked Friday whether Ross' tone has changed throughout the season.

The famously personable McDaniel's demeanor with the media hasn't become standoffish during Miami's 2-7 start to the season; while he has toned down his dry sense of humor to reflect the gravity of the Dolphins' situation, McDaniel has consistently recognized the nature of the NFL when a team struggles like his has.

Two weeks ago, he called any trade rumors about Dolphins players "baseless," but he took a slightly more realistic tone Friday morning.

"I think the main thing is that, first and foremost, I'm the coach of the team, so I focus on coaching the players," he said. "But I know those conversations when your record is as such -- this is standard, this is how the business works. So those conversations will be had. They're very layered but always have the best interest in the organization in mind. I participate in those conversations when called upon. I know those will occur over the next coming days, but my main focus is coaching the players, and part of coaching players is having them understand that it's not personal.

"You just have to explain where it's coming from and be a human being ... a lot of the times, people are flying blind, they just hear what they hear. So when that occurs, you just have to be very direct and honest, which we'll always be."

A team source told ESPN the Dolphins aren't interested in trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle -- but that was before Grier's dismissal. Linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb have consistently been named as potential trade targets come next week's deadline.

When asked after Thursday's game, Chubb said that decision is out of his control and Phillips said his preference was to stay with Miami -- where he played his final season of college football and was drafted in the first round in 2021.

The Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a win over the Atlanta Falcons, but were blown out at home just four days later. Despite outgaining the Ravens in the first half and possessing the ball longer, Miami trailed 14-6 at halftime after a series of penalties, turnovers and miscues.

Players and coaches said after the game that their execution was not up to a winning standard, which McDaniel said Friday was "frustrating" for all parties involved at this point in the season.

"I think it's something that occurs really every year to a degree," he said. "But it's frustrating as all get out because you're trying to focus on it and you're doing different things to problem-solve it. ... In my position, I'm not afforded the opportunity to have emotions all the time. Yeah, it's frustrating, but I can't stop. I have to continue to try to focus on ways to reach people and get things done because it can't occur."

McDaniel said he believes his message is still getting through to players, and multiple players in the locker room have said the team hasn't quit on its coach.

But at 2-7, as evidenced by Ross' decision to part ways with Grier, the Dolphins' season has nearly hit an insurmountable low. While Kelly decides the best way to move forward with Tuesday's trade deadline rapidly approaching, Dolphins players are focused on continuing to do their job regardless of the team's record.

"It's hard. It's tough, but the thing is we've got more opportunities whether our record is 2-7 or 7-2," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "We're going out there, and you're representing yourself, representing your team, your organization. We need to go out there and play at a high level, so that's what you've got to encourage guys to do."