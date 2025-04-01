Inside triple-nationality rugby star Paschal Ekeji Jr.'s 'far-fetched' path to the NFL

Paschal Ekeji Jr talks about his journey from playing rugby to becoming an NFL prospect after suffering a knee injury. (2:15)

Nigeria-Lesotho-South African winger Paschal Ekeji Jr. looked set for an impressive rugby career in 2022, but then a chance encounter with the Madden game, and some encouragement from Osi Umenyiora, changed his trajectory.

In December 2023, Ekeji was announced as one of 13 players from 12 countries selected as part of this year's NFL IPP Program class. The group, currently training in Florida, is loaded with rugby talent - including former Wallabies utility back Jordan Petaia and former Clermont winger TJ Maguranyanga - who is training with Ekeji Jr. for the EDGE position.

A former Western Province player, Ekeji Jr. was born in Lesotho to two Nigerian parents and the family later moved to Ficksburg - a short distance across the border to South Africa, and holds citizenship for all three nations.

He had grown up rugby-obsessed and was certain that was his calling. Although he came across football aged 17 at the world-renowned rugby school, Grey College in Bloemfontein, he never believed it could become a career at the time.

Ekeji Jr. told ESPN: "One of my mates was speaking about Madden in the classroom and then, he invited us over - me and a couple of friends - to play football one weekend and I got thumped really badly.

"I didn't know anything about football. Being as competitive as I am, I went back home and searched Madden, American football highlights and strategies just so I could give myself an opportunity to compete next time and win.

Paschal Ekeji Jr. is one of 13 players in this year's NFL International Player Pathway class. he is a citizen of Nigeria, Lesotho, and South Africa, and was on track for a rugby career before a knee injury ended that dream. NFL

"I think that's where it really started. That's where the passion started to grow - I started watching more and more of those videos, watching guys like OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.); even watching college football, watching Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow - that whole LSU 2019 team.

"That's when football really became something where I really began thinking: 'I might want to do this.'

"At the time, I thought: 'I live in South Africa. It's far-fetched - this dream of mine. It's probably something I can't really do. There's no pathway.' When I got down to the Western Cape, I met my agent, Gavin Jones. He told me that he had got an email... They (the NFL) were looking for guys - they gave certain parameters, a certain height or weight.

"He said: 'Look; let's give it a shot if you want to.' [I said] 'Let's do it.' We did a little bit of a combine here in Stellenbosch. I sent my numbers through and then, I got invited to the first ever [camp] in Africa, which was in Ghana in June in 2022... That's when I began to see that this is something that I can really do. It's feasible and there's a pathway."

He played two Currie Cup games for Province that year. However, a knee ligament injury in early 2023 derailed his progress. Although he would make a successful return to rugby in the 2024 Varsity Cup with Stellenbosch University, his spell on the sidelines had led him to reflect.

Ekeji decided that he would simply give his best on both the rugby and football fields and let both journeys take their course."I think, for me, 2022 was a good year rugby-wise. I made my Currie Cup debut that year and I was caught in between the two. I thought: 'I'm going to pray about it and whatever God rules, I will go by.'

"Early in 2023, I had a bit of a knee injury. I think that's where it started to shift towards football. Once that happened, I wasn't really in a position to re-sign any contracts and that kind of stuff."

Ekeji Jr. finished his honours degree in agriculture at Stellenbosch and applied his mind to the other studying he had to do.

The main constructive criticism that had been ringing in his ears since the NFL Africa Touchdown camp was that he needed to learn the game of football better, and he delved deeper into his self-studies - specifically focusing on learning the EDGE and outside linebacker positions.

He said of his code switch lessons: "Even in my EDGE room - for example, TJ, he played rugby as well. We played wing together, so sometimes, we speak about different things - maybe old habits about rugby that we need to change when playing football or something that's similar to rugby that we need to apply when playing football."

Grey College product Paschal Ekeji Jr was a winger when he played rugby, so speed and agility were his trademarks, but for the NFL he's had to bulk up and get studying. NFL

The NFL IPP class recently had the opportunity to speak to Jordan Mailata - a former rugby league player in Australia who came through the program and won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We've had guys come in who have played in the league like Jordan. They come in and they give you so much wisdom and knowledge about the game that you couldn't get just sitting at home and studying on your own. The coaching is growing into us," Ekeji Jr. said.

"Right now, compared to even a week ago I think I understand the game much better - my position, schemes, what coverage works against what kind of offensive personnel, what front you want to have in this situation."

Midway through the year, Ekeji Jr. will learn his fate as far as making the league this year goes. Players can either be signed as free agents or, if eligible, selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Each NFL team is allowed one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the offseason programme until the final roster cut to 53 players.

After that, eligible international players can be signed to a 17th practice squad spot, designated for international athletes on any of the 32 teams.

Whatever happens for him this year, it is clear that many of the most talented rugby players are now beginning to view the NFL as a serious option.