        <
        >
          2024-25 MLB free agency, trade grades: Offseason analysis

          The 2024-25 MLB offseason has kicked off early with the trade of Jorge Soler. We grade every big move of the winter. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
          Oct 31, 2024, 07:30 PM

          The 2024-25 MLB offseason has arrived, and we have you covered with grades and analysis for every major signing and trade this winter.

          Whether it's a nine-figure free agent deal that changes the course of your team's future or a blockbuster trade that rocks baseball, we'll weigh in with what it all means, for next season and beyond.

          Follow along as our experts evaluate each move. This story will continue to be updated, so check back in for the freshest analysis from the beginning of the hot stove season through the start of spring training.