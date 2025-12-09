Jake Paul teases 'major update' days before Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua come face-to-face ahead of their heavyweight bout. (1:46)

Jake Paul has hinted at a "major update," just 10 days out from his fight against Anthony Joshua.

The announcement is set to come at 2 p.m. GMT. It is not clear if the update is regarding the fight against Joshua.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will fight former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in Miami on Dec. 19.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Paul wrote: "9AM EST Tuesday. Major update. Had to be done. It is what it is."

Paul has been training with heavyweight contenders Lawrence Okolie, Jared Anderson and Frank Sanchez in preparation for the event.

Joshua is training in Spain at the base of unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Both fighters have vowed to win by knockout, with Paul predicting he will stop Joshua in Round 4 or 5 at last month's news conference.