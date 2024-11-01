Open Extended Reactions

Tracking the offseason MLB trades and signings with fantasy baseball implications for the upcoming season, Eric Karabell and Tristan H. Cockcroft will analyze and provide an outlook for all of the key players involved.

With the World Series now over, the MLB offseason has officially begun. While trades are now fully permissible, free agents cannot officially sign with new teams until 5 p.m. Monday, which is also the deadline for teams and players alike to exercise any contract options for 2025.

Some of the biggest bats who might be on the move include the likes of Juan Soto, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are just a few of the bigger-name hurlers who could be in new clubhouses come the spring.

Note: Not every transaction warrants the attention of fantasy managers, but for those signings and trades that do merit analysis, you'll find them listed below. Players will be separated by position and then listed in chronological order of the move within each positional grouping, with the latest news coming first. Also included are links to any standalone analysis stories and/or videos regarding major free agent signings and trades. Players who end up re-signing with their previous team will not always be included.

Catcher

Selected potential free agents: James McCann, Travis d'Arnaud, Max Stassi, Danny Jansen, Austin Hedges

First base

Selected potential free agents: Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell, Christian Walker, Wilmer Flores, Carlos Santana

Second base

Selected potential free agents: Gleyber Torres, Brandon Drury, Jorge Polanco, Adam Frazier, Brandon Lowe

Shortstop

Selected potential free agents: Willy Adames, Ha-Seong Kim, Kyle Farmer, Miguel Rojas, Enrique Hernandez, Paul DeJong, Garrett Hampson, Amed Rosario, Jose Iglesias

Third base

Selected potential free agents: Alex Bregman, Yoan Moncada, Eugenio Suarez

Outfield

Selected potential free agents: Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, Teoscar Hernandez, Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Mark Canha, Anthony Santander, Harrison Bader, Manuel Margot, Alex Verdugo, Max Kepler, Tyler O'Neill

Designated hitter

Jorge Soler traded from Braves to Angels: We know what the well-traveled Soler is at this point, and he is more valuable than most realize. Soler, 32, has hit 57 home runs over the past two seasons for three clubs, and now he heads back to the AL, where he boasts a HR title for the 2019 Royals. Soler will never win a batting title or a Gold Glove, but consistent power and a double-digit walk rate every season cannot be ignored. He was the OF31 in ESPN points leagues in 2024, a bit underrated as he remained available in many leagues, and there is little reason to expect diminished performance in 2025. The acquisition works well for this power-starved lineup, although adding Soler likely means Mike Trout remains a regular outfielder. -- Karabell (10/31)

Other potential free agents: Rhys Hoskins, Marcell Ozuna, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, J.D. Martinez, Eloy Jimenez, Andrew McCutchen

Starting pitcher

Griffin Canning traded from Angels to Braves: Canning pitched terribly in 2024, his 5.19 ERA being third worst among 59 qualifiers (ahead of only Patrick Corbin and Miles Mikolas) and only one pitcher (Kutter Crawford) permitting more than his 31 home runs. However, we have seen the Braves work magic with pitchers in recent seasons, and Canning, who has one year left on his contract, showed promise in 2023, earning a 25.9% strikeout rate with his pitch mix heavy in sliders and four-seamers. Nobody is saying this is the next Reynaldo Lopez, but it is Atlanta, so we should be a little intrigued as late-round picks go. -- Karabell (10/31)

Other potential free agents: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Blake Snell, Patrick Corbin, Robbie Ray, Charlie Morton, Frankie Montas, Michael Wacha, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Sean Manaea, Jack Flaherty, Kyle Hendricks, Shane Bieber, Jose Quintana, Kyle Gibson, Luis Severino, Nick Martinez, Andrew Heaney, Yusei Kikuchi

Relief pitcher

Selected potential free agents: Kenley Jansen, Ryan Pressly, Ross Stripling, David Robertson, Aroldis Chapman, Daniel Bard, Drew Smyly, Blake Treinen, Kendall Graveman, Paul Sewald, Devin Williams