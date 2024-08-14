Open Extended Reactions

With the MLB draft behind us and the minor league season wrapping up next month, it's time for an updated look at my top 100 prospects in baseball.

This edition is actually a top 105 (as separating the players around No. 100 was where it became difficult) with an additional 19 arrow-up names who have gained a lot of value this year since my preseason top 100.

As always, this is my ranking of how I rank these players long-term, taking into account their upside, risk, and proximity to the big leagues, in consultation with scouts and execs around the league. Here's more on the grading tiers and lingo I use. Players in the big leagues are eligible for this update (MLB rookie eligibility rules apply here -- 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster) so you will see some recently called up major leaguers. The listed level for each player is either where they're currently active or were last if they're now hurt or rehabbing an injury.

Now let's get on to my final 2024 ranking of the top young prospects in baseball.