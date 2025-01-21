Connor McDavid gets tangled with Conor Garland, and McDavid delivers a cross-check to the head that gets him sent off with seconds remaining. (0:38)

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers have both been suspended three games after delivering cross-checks to the heads of opponents in a game between the teams on Saturday night.

It's the longest suspension in McDavid's 10-year NHL career, which has seen him win the Hart Trophy as league MVP three times and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP last postseason.

McDavid delivered a cross-check to the head of Canucks forward Conor Garland. Myers hit Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in the head with a cross-check. Both players earned match penalties in the third period on Saturday night. The length of their suspensions means neither McDavid nor Myers will be available when the teams meet again in Edmonton on Thursday night.

With less than a minute left in regulation and the Canucks up 3-2, McDavid and Vancouver forward Garland toppled to the ice. As McDavid tried to get back to his skates, Garland held his arm, resulting in McDavid giving him a gloved punch to free himself. As McDavid attempted to return to the play, Garland wrapped his arms around the Edmonton captain to take him to the ice a second time.

As Garland continued to obstruct McDavid when both reached their feet, McDavid delivered a stiff cross-check to Garland's head.

"Connor gets frustrated and he gets his stick up," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. "He's frustrated because we're down one goal and the best player in the league is getting held for 15 seconds. There's frustration that [it's] allowed to happen and his stick got up."

The Department of Player Safety noted that this was not a routine play by McDavid to box out an opponent or gain body position.

"Having just been involved physically with Garland, McDavid retaliates aggressively and intentionally, escalating the altercation by raising his stick significantly and making this contact: a high cross-check that makes direct contact with an opponent's head with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline," the department said in its suspension video.

McDavid was previously suspended once in his NHL career for an illegal check to the head of the Islanders' Nick Leddy in February 2019. He was also fined $5,000 in March 2021 for elbowing Jesperi Kotkaniemi of the Canadiens. McDavid is fourth in the NHL in scoring with 65 points in 43 games.

"Connor plays through a lot. Ironically, he doesn't draw many penalties," said Knoblauch. "He's under the microscope every time he's on the ice because he's so dangerous. He puts up with more than the average player."

Right after McDavid cross-checked Garland, Myers cross-checked Bouchard in the head. Myers finished a check on Bouchard along the boards as play was whistled dead. The two players exchanged light slashes, but as Bouchard glided toward Myers with one hand on his stick, Myers delivered a cross-check to Bouchard's head with both hands on his stick. Bouchard's neck snapped back, and he quickly grabbed his face as he fell to the ice.

The Department of Player Safety said that Myers argued he didn't intend to deliver a cross-check to Bouchard's head. Video replay shows Bouchard's gloves coming up as Myers delivers the cross-check. However, the department said it didn't believe Myers delivered a cross-check that was "directed towards the body that rides up the opponent" but one that "was delivered cleanly to the head of Bouchard" on the play.

"This is an intentional cross-check by Myers, who raises his stick significantly to initiate this contact," said the department in its suspension video.

Myers was suspended three games for boarding Scott Gomez of Montreal in March 2012 and another three games for an illegal check to the head of the Devils' Dainius Zubrus in 2014. He had also been fined twice in his NHL career. Myers has 13 points in 45 games and is third on the Canucks in average ice time (20:33).

McDavid will forfeit $195,312.51 in salary. Myers will forfeit $46,875.00. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. Both players are eligible to appeal their suspensions to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who would have the final say on those appeals.