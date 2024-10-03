Who has scored the most goals in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

At the time of his retirement in 1999, Wayne Gretzky owned or shared 61 NHL records, including the mark for the most career goals. "The Great One" finished his unparalleled 20-year career with an NHL-record 894 goals in 1,487 games. It is a mark that has stood since Gretzky walked away. Alex Ovechkin is looking to change that.

Ovechkin enters the 2024-25 season 42 goals shy of breaking Gretzky's record. Ovechkin has scored at least 42 goals in a season 13 times in his NHL career, including in the 2022-23 campaign.

Here's a look at the players with the most career goals in NHL history:

Wayne Gretzky: 894

Alex Ovechkin: 853

Gordie Howe: 801

Jaromir Jagr: 766

Brett Hull: 741

Marcel Dionne: 731

Phil Esposito: 717

Mike Gartner: 708

Mark Messier: 694

Steve Yzerman: 692

Mario Lemieux: 690

Teemu Selanne: 684

Luc Robitaille: 668

Brendan Shanahan: 656

Dave Andreychuk: 640

Joe Sakic: 625

Jarome Iginla: 625

Bobby Hull: 610

Dino Ciccarelli: 608

Jari Kurri: 601

Sidney Crosby: 592

