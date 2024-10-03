Who has scored the most goals in NHL history?

At the time of his retirement in 1999, Wayne Gretzky owned or shared 61 NHL records, including the mark for the most career goals. "The Great One" finished his unparalleled 20-year career with an NHL-record 894 goals in 1,487 games. It is a mark that has stood since Gretzky walked away. Alex Ovechkin is looking to change that.
Ovechkin enters the 2024-25 season 42 goals shy of breaking Gretzky's record. Ovechkin has scored at least 42 goals in a season 13 times in his NHL career, including in the 2022-23 campaign.
Here's a look at the players with the most career goals in NHL history:
Wayne Gretzky: 894
Alex Ovechkin: 853
Gordie Howe: 801
Jaromir Jagr: 766
Brett Hull: 741
Marcel Dionne: 731
Phil Esposito: 717
Mike Gartner: 708
Mark Messier: 694
Steve Yzerman: 692
Mario Lemieux: 690
Teemu Selanne: 684
Luc Robitaille: 668
Brendan Shanahan: 656
Dave Andreychuk: 640
Joe Sakic: 625
Jarome Iginla: 625
Bobby Hull: 610
Dino Ciccarelli: 608
Jari Kurri: 601
Sidney Crosby: 592
Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.