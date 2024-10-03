        <
        >

          Who has scored the most goals in NHL history?

          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 3, 2024, 07:01 PM

          At the time of his retirement in 1999, Wayne Gretzky owned or shared 61 NHL records, including the mark for the most career goals. "The Great One" finished his unparalleled 20-year career with an NHL-record 894 goals in 1,487 games. It is a mark that has stood since Gretzky walked away. Alex Ovechkin is looking to change that.

          Ovechkin enters the 2024-25 season 42 goals shy of breaking Gretzky's record. Ovechkin has scored at least 42 goals in a season 13 times in his NHL career, including in the 2022-23 campaign.

          Here's a look at the players with the most career goals in NHL history:

          Wayne Gretzky: 894

          Alex Ovechkin: 853

          Gordie Howe: 801

          Jaromir Jagr: 766

          Brett Hull: 741

          Marcel Dionne: 731

          Phil Esposito: 717

          Mike Gartner: 708

          Mark Messier: 694

          Steve Yzerman: 692

          Mario Lemieux: 690

          Teemu Selanne: 684

          Luc Robitaille: 668

          Brendan Shanahan: 656

          Dave Andreychuk: 640

          Joe Sakic: 625

          Jarome Iginla: 625

          Bobby Hull: 610

          Dino Ciccarelli: 608

          Jari Kurri: 601

          Sidney Crosby: 592

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.