Which NHL players have the most career hat tricks?

A hat trick in hockey is when a player scores three goals in a single game. When a player accomplishes the feat, fans celebrate by tossing hats onto the ice. No NHL player has had hats thrown at his skates more than Wayne Gretzky.

The Great One finished his 20-year career with an NHL-record 50 hat tricks. That's 10 more than any other player in NHL history. Here's a look at the players with the most career hat tricks.

Wayne Gretzky, 50

Mario Lemieux, 40

Mike Bossy, 39

Brett Hull, 33

Phil Esposito, 32

Alex Ovechkin, 30

Marcel Dionne, 28

Bobby Hull, 28

Maurice Richard, 26

Cy Denneny, 25

Jari Kurri, 23

Teemu Selanne, 22

Glenn Anderson, 21

Rick Martin, 21

Darryl Sittler, 20

Pavel Bure, 20

