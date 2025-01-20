BOSTON -- Tom McVie, who coached the Winnipeg Jets to the 1979 World Hockey Association championship over Wayne Gretzky's Edmonton Oilers in the final year before the franchises were absorbed into the NHL, has died. He was 89.

McVie was also the Jets' first coach in the NHL and the New Jersey Devils' second after they moved from Colorado in 1982. He also coached the Washington Capitals, compiling an overall NHL record of 126-263 with 73 ties in parts of eight seasons from 1975-92.

The Trail, British Columbia, native joined the Bruins as an assistant coach in 1992 and got his name on the Stanley Cup as a team ambassador when it won the 2011 championship.

"Tom was a huge part of our Bruins family, having served as coach, scout and ambassador for more than 30 years," said Boston president Cam Neely, whose playing career overlapped with McVie's coaching tenure. "His hockey mind, colorful personality, gruff voice, and unmatched sense of humor livened up every room he entered, and he will be dearly missed."

McVie made his NHL head coaching debut when he succeeded Hall of Famer Milt Schmidt in Washington on New Year's Eve in 1975, but he never finished higher than fourth before heading to the WHA. He took over the Jets, whose roster included a 40-year-old Bobby Hull, and won the 1979 Avco World Trophy.

True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Tom McVie.



Coach McVie was an historical figure in Winnipeg's pro hockey history as the coach of the last team to ever win the Avco Cup in... pic.twitter.com/OFGynPHnCI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 20, 2025

"Coach McVie was an historical figure in Winnipeg's pro hockey history as the coach of the last team to ever win the Avco Cup in the World Hockey Association, as well as the first coach in the team's National Hockey League history back in 1979," the Jets posted on X on Monday.

"Tom's personality, voice, and knowledge of the game transcended his title and time in our city as the team made the transition from the WHA to the NHL. His ability to tell a story only added to the legend of the hockey club's arrival on the big stage. We'd like to extend our deepest condolences to the many friends and loved ones of Coach McVie."

McVie told The Boston Globe after joining the Bruins organization in 1992 that he was proud to be a hockey lifer.

"If I wasn't coaching hockey," he said, "then I'd probably be driving the Zamboni."

McVie also coached in the AHL for New Jersey, working for the then-Utica Devils. They have since been renamed the Utica Comets, who honored him in a Monday social media post, calling McVie "a legend of the sport and our community," and adding that "Tom was an outstanding leader, and an incredible human being."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.