Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin on Monday declined to address reports that forward J.T. Miller was nearly traded to the New York Rangers over the weekend.

Sportsnet first reported over the weekend that there were discussions within the Canucks organization about holding Miller out of their game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday due to a potential trade with the Rangers. The trade, which would have involved multiple players and draft picks, ultimately fell apart.

"I'm not going to go into any specifics and comments on any talks around the league, but since I got here, I'm always trying to explore how to make our team better and see if it makes sense or not," Allvin said when asked multiple times about the potential trade and Miller's future with the Canucks during a midseason news conference.

Miller has played in Vancouver since the 2019-20 season. He was originally drafted 15th overall by the Rangers in 2011 and played parts of six seasons in New York.

Allvin declined to state whether there were any "untouchables" on his roster, and he gave credit to his players for "blocking out the noises" about a potential Miller trade in posting a 3-2 win over the Oilers.

"I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow," Miller, who had two assists and played well defensively in the victory, said after the game. "Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game."

Miller has 31 points in 35 games this season. He was the team's leading scorer last season with 103 points in 81 games.

The Canucks have struggled in the standings, with a 20-15-10 record that has them outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Miller's future has mostly been clouded due to an ongoing personal issue with Canucks star center Elias Pettersson.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the Canucks have had trade discussions regarding both Miller and Pettersson.

Miller, 31, has a contract that runs through 2030 with a $8 million average annual value. Pettersson, 26, has a contract that runs through 2032 with an $11.6 million cap hit. Miller has a full no-movement clause. Pettersson's full no-movement clause kicks in this summer.

Miller and Pettersson have reportedly had a strained relationship for years, according to former Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau, who told TSN that it predated his time with the team and had something to do with quality of linemates. Their personal heat drew public attention this season when there was a brief outburst at a Canucks practice in which Miller allegedly called Pettersson a "baby."

Captain Quinn Hughes has acknowledged an issue between the two players; Miller and Pettersson have denied they're feuding.

Allvin said Monday that he felt sorry for the Canucks players who have had to see this play out in the media and social media.

"It's very unfortunate," Allvin said. "I feel bad for a lot of players when you're reading some rumors out there. I'm proud of the guys that they're capable of blocking a lot of noises out and just go out and play. We want to create an environment where they feel safe and trusted. I think the players have galvanized and played extremely well under the circumstances."

Allvin said that when the Canucks are "playing at their best and [doing] what they're capable of," they can be a playoff team.

"I do still believe that we have a good core here," he said.

With the Canucks' struggles on and off the ice, Allvin said he's "proud" of the way coach Rick Tocchet has handled the season. Vancouver holds a club option for 2025-26 on its coach, but Allvin said the ultimate decision for next season involves what Tocchet would like to do as well.

"I do believe he's a good a coach. I see him long-term," Allvin said. "But, obviously, it's a two-way street there."